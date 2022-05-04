This driver was spooked by a gaping pit on a road. Turns out it was just an optical illusion

As much as people love optical illusions on the internet, spotting one in real life can not only be baffling but also scary at times. Something similar happened recently when a commuter inside a tunnel was left confused as he came across a mirage that looked like the ground had caved in. Now, a video of the driver’s experience has taken social media by storm.

In a video going viral on Twitter, a driver is seen waiting in his vehicle puzzled by what lay ahead of him—an on-ramp with a gaping hole in the middle of a busy road. “They don’t have this sh*t blocked off or nothing, and I thought I was just f*****g high. That’s just a pit. On the on-ramp,” the man recording the video is heard saying.

Alarmed by the hole, the man is seen waiting it out as he says that other vehicles are behind him as well. Soon, another person driving an SUV is seen slowing down after locating the wide gap and seeing that driver as perplexed just like him, the man behind the camera is heard saying, “Yeah…Is he gonna f*****g go?”

The video shows the SUV driver slowly driving around the “hole” even as another car comes speeding from behind and keeps driving through. That’s when it hits home that it is a puddle of water. “Holy sh*t. Oh, it’s water… It looks like a pit doesn’t it?” the person behind the camera is heard saying, finally breathing a sigh of relief and cracking up. The man then drives through realising it was just a crazy optical illusion.

[Disclaimer: Strong language, viewers’ discretion is advised]

The man then is seen driving through realising it was just crazy optical illusion. Although the original Instagram video was taken down, the clip has since then gone viral on Twitter garnering nearly 18 million views in a day. On Reddit too it blew away many people’s minds and netizens couldn’t stop expressing how anxious they were especially thinking the second car would have fallen into the crater.

