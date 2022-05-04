scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Must Read

This driver was spooked by a gaping pit on a road. Turns out it was just an optical illusion

The video blew away many people's minds and netizens couldn't stop expressing how anxious they were especially thinking the second car would have fallen into the crater.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 4, 2022 2:24:46 pm
optical illusion, viral optical illusion, driver tunnel optical illusion video, milwaukee tunnel optical illusion, milwaukee tunnel water driver scared video, indian expressIt wasn't just the person filming the video who was confused but many on the internet as well.

As much as people love optical illusions on the internet, spotting one in real life can not only be baffling but also scary at times. Something similar happened recently when a commuter inside a tunnel was left confused as he came across a mirage that looked like the ground had caved in. Now, a video of the driver’s experience has taken social media by storm.

In a video going viral on Twitter, a driver is seen waiting in his vehicle puzzled by what lay ahead of him—an on-ramp with a gaping hole in the middle of a busy road. “They don’t have this sh*t blocked off or nothing, and I thought I was just f*****g high. That’s just a pit. On the on-ramp,” the man recording the video is heard saying.

Also Read |What number do you see? Viral optical illusion confuses netizens

Alarmed by the hole, the man is seen waiting it out as he says that other vehicles are behind him as well. Soon, another person driving an SUV is seen slowing down after locating the wide gap and seeing that driver as perplexed just like him, the man behind the camera is heard saying, “Yeah…Is he gonna f*****g go?”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The video shows the SUV driver slowly driving around the “hole” even as another car comes speeding from behind and keeps driving through. That’s when it hits home that it is a puddle of water. “Holy sh*t. Oh, it’s water… It looks like a pit doesn’t it?” the person behind the camera is heard saying, finally breathing a sigh of relief and cracking up. The man then drives through realising it was just a crazy optical illusion.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, May 4, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 4, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...
C Raja Mohan: ‘India is pragmatic…there is understanding in US abou...Premium
C Raja Mohan: ‘India is pragmatic…there is understanding in US abou...
Behind power crisis: Genco dues to coal cos another cogPremium
Behind power crisis: Genco dues to coal cos another cog
Distortion, imposition: Why Northeast groups are against Centre’s Hindi pushPremium
Distortion, imposition: Why Northeast groups are against Centre’s Hindi push
More Premium Stories >>

[Disclaimer: Strong language, viewers’ discretion is advised]

The man then is seen driving through realising it was just crazy optical illusion. Although the original Instagram video was taken down, the clip has since then gone viral on Twitter garnering nearly 18 million views in a day. On Reddit too it blew away many people’s minds and netizens couldn’t stop expressing how anxious they were especially thinking the second car would have fallen into the crater.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 04: Latest News

Advertisement