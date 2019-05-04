This dog is winning hearts online as he fosters abandoned kittens

‘Love is blind’, we have heard this over and over again, and Netizens seem to agree that’s the case for adorable Roger, a dog that loves to foster kittens!

In a post on Reddit, Roger’s parent shared photos of the elated pooch with a litter of kittens, which garnered a lot of attention online. “We foster kittens without mothers. Our dog Roger always adopts them and raises them as his own,” the proud dog parent wrote on the social media site along with the two photos of his pet, who is a rescue animal too.

Talking to Best Life, Roger’s parent Jacob Newby explained how the six-year-old became fond of felines and loved to foster kittens as his own babies. According to Newby in 2016, the family began fostering three rescue kittens, and Roger immediately took them all in as his own. “He would clean them, snuggle with them, and keep them safe from anything,” Newby said.

Among the three, Roger’s fondness over one kitten called Gene made them adopt it, however, last November, the little moggie was attacked by a pack of coyotes when it snuck outside one day.

Seeing the dog depressed, his family adopted another rescue puppy but he “couldn’t fill up the hole left by the loss of Roger’s beloved cat son.”

So, recently when Newby found out five kittens were abandoned by their mother, he brought them home and instantly Roger was a happy cat-dad again!