Watch: This desi spoof of Jonas Brothers’ new ‘Sucker’ video is going viral

The Jonas Brothers are back after a five-year hiatus and fans are overjoyed to have the pop group back together. Less than 24 hours after announcing their reunion, the trio released their new single ‘Sucker’, and it has not only taken the Internet by storm but also rocketed to number one position on the US iTunes sales chart and garnered 15 million views on song’s YouTube video, trending on top there too.

As the fans were excited to see the trio — Nick, Joe, and Kevin together, Netizens went crazy when they released that the trio’s partners– Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas– are the actual stars of the new Jonas Brothers video.

And desi fans couldn’t stop participating in the bandwagon too and one even created a spoof video giving it a Bollywood twist. As the love between the brothers and their partners in the ‘Sucker’ wowed people across the globe, one desi found it too close to home. Likening it to hit 90’s film Hum Saath Saath Hain, one placed the Hindi film’s title track on Jonas Brother’s latest video and it created a huge buzz online.

Soon, social media flooded with fan arts and fans used gifs and memes to express how excited they were that the Jonas Brothers were putting out new music. The new video has triggered meme-fest online and it’s quite hilarious. Here are some of the funniest reactions online.

Me : “I’m such a mature grown woman. I’ve come so far.”

Jonas Brothers : *drops a new song*

Also me : pic.twitter.com/r7lPHrzefa — Katie Yeager (@Katiebyeager) March 2, 2019

When you find out the Jonas Brothers are getting back together. @CaseyNeistat pic.twitter.com/AiqZfG8r4X — Josh Peck (@ItsJoshPeck) March 2, 2019

the old royal family vs new royal family #jonasbrothers pic.twitter.com/cdan4ezpy9 — Lydia (@LydiaMansour) March 1, 2019

the very first second that sucker started and i heard my king nick jonas singing.. i knew it was about to be a bop. the jonas brothers are back. pic.twitter.com/QKf7Wpg2Rn — mari 55 (@hemsmaddn) March 1, 2019

the jonas brothers are coming back and my dad told me straight to my face, “you will not drag me to another one of their concerts after what happened when you were 6” long story short, the jonas brothers opened up for hannah montana and i threw up when i saw nick — maria ﾟ✧* (@ruinsmore) March 1, 2019

Can’t wait for the new Jonas Brothers song!! pic.twitter.com/b767N3R4ws — Hayley (@HayleyParkHoppr) February 28, 2019

Jonas Brothers: *announces they are BACK* Me: pic.twitter.com/uoORNsY6ax — Anisha Amin (@anisha1897) February 28, 2019

me front row at a jonas brothers concert in 2020 staring at nick jonas when sings “reeeeed dresssssss” pic.twitter.com/VnSVuCMb8w — RyansAverageLife (@RyanAbe) February 28, 2019

Me at 24: Engaged, in Grad school, trying to be an adult, living life in peace. Jonas Brothers: “We’re back!!!!!!” Me: 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/k0j43cTOBG — Raygn Geiger (@Mari_Raygn) February 28, 2019

If the Jonas Brothers think they can just come back around 5 years later, ruin my life and take all my money… then they’re absolutely fucking right. — Britttttanyyy! (@BrittanyMarie0x) February 28, 2019