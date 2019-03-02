Toggle Menu
Watch: This desi spoof of Jonas Brothers’ new ‘Sucker’ video is going viralhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/this-desi-spoof-of-jonas-brothers-new-sucker-video-is-going-viral-5608053/

Watch: This desi spoof of Jonas Brothers’ new ‘Sucker’ video is going viral

Likening the 'Sucker' video to hit 90's film Hum Saath Saath Hai, one placed the Hindi film's title track on Jonas Brother's latest video and it created a huge buzz online.

jonas brothers, jonas brothers sucker, jonas brothers reunion, jonas brothers new single, jonas brothers memes, jonas brothers sucker spoof, viral news, funny news, indian express
When Bollywood met Hollywood, it created a perfect mix!

The Jonas Brothers are back after a five-year hiatus and fans are overjoyed to have the pop group back together. Less than 24 hours after announcing their reunion, the trio released their new single ‘Sucker’, and it has not only taken the Internet by storm but also rocketed to number one position on the US iTunes sales chart and garnered 15 million views on song’s YouTube video, trending on top there too.

As the fans were excited to see the trio — Nick, Joe, and Kevin together, Netizens went crazy when they released that the trio’s partners– Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas– are the actual stars of the new Jonas Brothers video.

And desi fans couldn’t stop participating in the bandwagon too and one even created a spoof video giving it a Bollywood twist. As the love between the brothers and their partners in the ‘Sucker’ wowed people across the globe, one desi found it too close to home. Likening it to hit 90’s film Hum Saath Saath Hain, one placed the Hindi film’s title track on Jonas Brother’s latest video and it created a huge buzz online.

Soon, social media flooded with fan arts and fans used gifs and memes to express how excited they were that the Jonas Brothers were putting out new music. The new video has triggered meme-fest online and it’s quite hilarious. Here are some of the funniest reactions online.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Twitter says it's 'hungry' online, and food chains and Tweeple deliver!
2 'I am not supposed to tell you this': Nagpur Police uses IAF pilot Abhinandan's line to convey an important message
3 As IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman returns to India, Amul captures mood aptly in latest cartoon