This company is taking its employees on a fully-paid holiday

A company in the UK has decided to treat its employees with a fully paid foreign holiday for working through the coronavirus pandemic. In a LinkedIn post, Cardiff-based Yolk Recruitment Ltd said the vacation will not just be for the “top billers” but for every employee. This includes their 50+ recruiters, all of their support team, those who were hired as early as January 2022, and those who will be hired this month.

The employees will be leaving for Tenerife, the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands, in April for a four-day break. According to the BBC, the firm would spend more than 100,000 Pound (Rs 1 crore) for the break.

The company also claimed in its LinkedIn post it might be the first firm in Cardiff to organise an all-expense paid holiday for all workers and not just “target hitters”.

On social media, people are going green with envy over Yolk Recruitment’s gesture.

Well that’s a morale boost and show of appreciation! https://t.co/8PJjH4Bke1 — Laura Trant (@LauraTrantTV) February 4, 2022

My company who contracts to a large company received a covid bonus for us off them. They taxed us via our PAYE, then charged us for their tax contribution which took £100 off it before it got to any of our banks. https://t.co/RgEMsGi4UC — Ron Swanson (@RonSwanson145) February 4, 2022

Fantastic. We need more news like this. BBC News – Covid: Cardiff firm gives staff free holiday for pandemic workhttps://t.co/kFRLEBIoKj — StevenNott (@StevenNott) February 4, 2022

I loved this article but no doubt it spilts opinion on whether you would want to holiday with your colleagues…😂😍 Would you? https://t.co/IZtsGch3l2 — Deborah Gillespie (@deborah_change) February 7, 2022

Vacation > Rangoli . CC HR depts everywhere – https://t.co/9N10KS3NVO — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) February 7, 2022

Pavan Arora, the chief commercial officer of the company, told the BBC, “2020 was a really tough time on our whole industry – we went from the jobs market being put on hold to going into overdrive. Our staff have been on a journey, from going to remote working, then to hybrid, and back to remote. So we just wanted to put our arms around everyone and say thank you for the last two years.”

He added, “It’s employee care and we want to make sure everyone feels appreciated for the hard work they’ve done over the past two years.”