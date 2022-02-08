scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 08, 2022
This company is taking its employees on a fully-paid holiday

Cardiff-based Yolk Recruitment announced it will be taking all its employees on a fully paid foreign vacation.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 8, 2022 4:15:34 pm
British company gives its employees fully paid vacation, Yolk Recruitment give an all expenses paid vacation to its employees, Company sponsored holiday for everyone in Cardiff UK, Indian ExpressThe employees will be leaving for Tenerife, the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands, in April for a four-day break. (Source: BBC/Instagram)

A company in the UK has decided to treat its employees with a fully paid foreign holiday for working through the coronavirus pandemic. In a LinkedIn post, Cardiff-based Yolk Recruitment Ltd said the vacation will not just be for the “top billers” but for every employee. This includes their 50+ recruiters, all of their support team, those who were hired as early as January 2022, and those who will be hired this month.

The employees will be leaving for Tenerife, the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands, in April for a four-day break. According to the BBC, the firm would spend more than 100,000 Pound (Rs 1 crore) for the break.

The company also claimed in its LinkedIn post it might be the first firm in Cardiff to organise an all-expense paid holiday for all workers and not just “target hitters”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On social media, people are going green with envy over Yolk Recruitment’s gesture.

Pavan Arora, the chief commercial officer of the company, told the BBC, “2020 was a really tough time on our whole industry – we went from the jobs market being put on hold to going into overdrive. Our staff have been on a journey, from going to remote working, then to hybrid, and back to remote. So we just wanted to put our arms around everyone and say thank you for the last two years.”

He added, “It’s employee care and we want to make sure everyone feels appreciated for the hard work they’ve done over the past two years.”

