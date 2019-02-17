This cat’s ‘drinking problem’ triggers hilarious reactions on social media

While it is often believed that cats are not too fond of water, it surely doesn’t stop them from playing with it. A hilarious video shared on Twitter featured a cat with a “drinking problem” and netizens can’t get enough. Captioned, “my son is really bad at drinking water,” the seven-second-clip shows a beautiful black cat called Dine struggling to drink water from a tap.

With over two million views, the viral clip was flooded with comments with many thanking the owner for sharing the video. Moreover, many cat owners also shared the pictures and videos of their own pet grappling with water. The owner, who goes by the name MaddieJoel, later shared more pictures of Dine.

From finding the perfect match for Dine to sharing more such cat videos, here are some of the many reactions to the viral clip:

