This café in Japan serves coffee latte art. Watch the artist in action

Many people are fond of coffee and love visiting cafes that serve frappes, espressos, or lattes. While they may only be concerned about the taste and smell of the coffee, a cafe in Japan caters to those who love some art on the foam or cream of their cuppa.

A video posted on Instagram shows a coffee latte artist named Runa who can make any character from an anime or a video game that you can think of—Pikachu, Hello Kitty, or the dog Shiba Inu that appears on Dogecoin. The café is located in Tokyo’s Harajuku.

“The untold stories of Japan. On this episode I went to Cafe reissue located in Harajuku, Tokyo. Where I met Runa! A very talented latte artist. She can make 2d and 3d latte art of any character from any anime or video game that you can think of. Runa was very kind and made me two 3d latte art coffees one was Totoro from Ghibli and the other one was Kirby from Nintendo! Would you try Runa’s latte art or is it too cute to drink?” says the caption of the video.

“Ahh!!! I’ll be in Japan in a week. Must get a Totoro one,” commented a user. Another said, “Case Closed my favorite anime of all time it’s well known in the states but I love it.” “Will definitely visit this cafe next year,” wrote a third.