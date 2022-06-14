This British man has won a 22-mile race against a horse

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
June 14, 2022
June 14, 2022 12:01:14 pm
Man vs Horse, man beats horse in race, man outruns horse, race with horse, British, Welsh, indian expressLightfoot accomplished the feat in just two hours, 22 minutes and 23 seconds beating the Lane House Boy horse ridden by Kim Alman by two minutes and one second.

Can a human outrun a horse? British runner Ricky Lightfoot has proven that it can be done. Lightfoot has become the third person to win the Man v Horse race held in Llanwrtyd Wells, Wales over the weekend.

Lightfoot accomplished the feat in just two hours, 22 minutes and 23 seconds beating the Lane House Boy horse ridden by Kim Alman by two minutes and one second. “It’s great to win the event and beat the horse. I thought I could give the horse a good race,” Lightfoot, who won £3,500 after crossing the line, told the BBC.

Lightfoot’s victory is also remarkable as he was awake 29 hours before the race. “It was great to compete in such a legendary, unique race that was all started from a conversation in a local pub. I was awake for 29 hours before the race and had to drive five hours home afterwards, so needless to say I was shattered, but it was worth it,” he told CNN.

Heather Fell, Olympian and silver medalist, was the second-fastest female to finish the race in three hours two minutes and 52 seconds.”It was just so unusual and unique to run against horses – unlike anything I have ever done before. The first time you hear the galloping of hooves behind you, your heart starts thudding. It was a great atmosphere, from the race materials, competitors and enthusiastic spectators; everyone was full of cheer and there was a brilliant sense of camaraderie,” Fell was quoted as saying in a press release.

There were 1200 participants against a team of 60 horses and riders in the 22 miles race held in the Welsh countryside. The rugged terrain with steep hills and muddy areas posed challenges for the runners.

The first-ever winner of the race was Huw Lobb who beat the fastest horse by two minutes in 2009. In 2007, Florien Holtinger beat a horse.

The race began in 1980 after two locals in Neuadd Arms pub argued whether a human could ever beat a horse in a long-distance race, according to the official website of the event. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the race was not conducted in the last two years.

