Thursday, October 15, 2020
This beach in Mexico has netizens planning their post-pandemic vacation

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 15, 2020 8:23:03 pm
Mexico, Mexico private beach, Mexico caves, Mexico beach viral video, beaches in Mexico, trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the video has prompted many reactions among netizens with many trying to figure out the location.

Though the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has prompted several countries to close its borders to tourists, a video of a beach in Mexico has given some hope to netizens. The clip was shared on the Facebook page ‘Aurora Borealis Observatory’ along with a caption that read, “A stunning natural private beach in Mexico.

The 14-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, features a drone view of a secluded beach surrounded by dense forest. While the location of the beach is not clear, the scenic view sure has left netizens excited. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has prompted many reactions among netizens, with many trying to figure out the location. Some also made plans to visit the beach once they figure out where it is.

