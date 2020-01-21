‘Love at first taste’: A baby’s epic reaction to her first ice-cream has gone viral

There are multiple viral videos of children trying foods out for the first time, and the latest is of a girl trying her first ice-cream, which has left people in splits online.
The Jernigans took their two girls out for a special ice-cream treat and decided to film how their younger daughter Blakely Rose reacts to her first ice-cream. In the video recorded by her mother Brittani, Blakely is first seen being surprised by the fact that it is cold, but then the 9-month-old baby grabs the ice-cream with both her hands!
Her parents are heard laughing as the child’s eyes widen after eating the ice-cream, and they have to urge her to “let go”.
Since it was uploaded on TikTok, the video quickly got over 2 million likes in a day and even spread on other social media platforms. Here’s how people reacted to the video after it was shared on Twitter:
Heaven. https://t.co/1ScWlj2Xzz
— Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) January 21, 2020
This baby is like “WTF is THAT! Now that’s GOOD! MORE!” Lol https://t.co/col3SpMfRJ
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 21, 2020
The feeling of “Discovery” 😁😁🙏🏻 https://t.co/s0KnPKl1jS
— Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@rajeev_mp) January 21, 2020
the 4 second mark moment of “WHOA/discovery”…..that’s everything https://t.co/q3bUFMl3y4
— B.R.O.theR ?uestion (92-95) (@questlove) January 20, 2020
oh this tickled me. I get it girl, I get it. https://t.co/J7ZiSkhsQt
— chris o’dowd (@BigBoyler) January 20, 2020
Love at first taste. 😂 https://t.co/jKP3EGJNKy
— Ruben A Campos (@Chopper11Pilot) January 20, 2020
A girl after my own heart! Her look of pure elation is priceless! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
— Joette Kruger 🍑 (@KrugerJoette) January 21, 2020
Those eyes, and the innocent pleasure. Brilliant!💕
— Ontaria Cole 🍲🇺🇸🇨🇺 (@OntariaCole) January 20, 2020
My favorite part is this look! pic.twitter.com/xkX513NJvb
— Dan Seiger (@DSeigs17) January 20, 2020
Letting go is not on the agenda. Find yourself someone who looks at you like she looks at ice cream. pic.twitter.com/Kts2SnhKKq
— SonOfBetsy (@SonOfBetsy) January 20, 2020
Sis said Y’all been giving me mashed peas and damn purée of spinach when THIS EXISTS???? The hell????? 😩😂😂
— Amber Iman (@amberskyez) January 20, 2020
That brilliant flash of “holy shit” on her face after the first taste is universally perfect
— William Graham (@VHSQuality) January 20, 2020
Sometimes you just gotta grab joy with both hands. Go ahead baby, I salute you.
— Aaron (@Ditkapunch187) January 20, 2020
