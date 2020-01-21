Follow Us:
‘Love at first taste’: A baby’s epic reaction to her first ice-cream has gone viral

A video of nine-month-old Blakely Rose trying her first ice-cream and her reaction to it has gone viral on social media.

Published: January 21, 2020
baby food trist time, baby ice cream first time, baby food tasting videos, viral videos, baby ice cream eating video, indian express Elated with the sweet taste of the ice-cream, little Blakely grabbed the cone with both hands in excitement. (mamabritti/ Tiktok)

There are multiple viral videos of children trying foods out for the first time, and the latest is of a girl trying her first ice-cream, which has left people in splits online.

The Jernigans took their two girls out for a special ice-cream treat and decided to film how their younger daughter Blakely Rose reacts to her first ice-cream. In the video recorded by her mother Brittani, Blakely is first seen being surprised by the fact that it is cold, but then the 9-month-old baby grabs the ice-cream with both her hands!

Her parents are heard laughing as the child’s eyes widen after eating the ice-cream, and they have to urge her to “let go”.

Since it was uploaded on TikTok, the video quickly got over 2 million likes in a day and even spread on other social media platforms. Here’s how people reacted to the video after it was shared on Twitter:

