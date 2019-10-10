An ‘Avengers Assemble’ scene recreated by Olympic divers is breaking the internet

The most memorable scene from Avengers: Endgame may have been the scene where Captain America says “Avengers assemble”, and now a new version of the scene by a group of Olympic divers is taking the internet by storm. The video has nearly 25 million views since it was released.

The video shows the different ‘Avengers’ played by divers jumping out of the water and on to a pier ready for their film’s climactic scene. The video has been dubbed as ‘jaw-dropping’ by many.

Okay this has to be one of the best tiktok videos I’ve seen yet 😭 #avengers pic.twitter.com/prMZGCqZWs — em (@Em_bexxx) October 6, 2019

The ‘superheroes’ in the viral clip are all professional British divers who were all taking a short break during a training camp in Antalya, Turkey.

People on Twitter were full of praise for the video:

The divers in order of appearance are: Olympic gold medallist Jack Laugher as Dr. Strange; Olympic bronze medallist Daniel Goodfellow as Captain America, European Championships bronze medallist James Heatly as Spider-Man; World Championships silver medallist Matty Lee as Iron Man, Black Panther is Yona Knight-Wisdom, British Championships gold medallist Lucas Thomson is Hawkeye and lastly, seen as Thor is European Championships silver medallist Noah Williams.

While Laugher shared the amazing clip on Twitter, the video which went originally went viral was posted on TikTok by Goodfellow as part of the viral challenge to recreate the final scene from the film. The viral challenge has plenty of entries, many of which are quite interesting.