This app lets you place Suez-blocking ship anywhere in the world and the results are hilarious

Almost a week after the ill-fated Ever Given blocked Egypt’s Suez Canal, authorised have confirmed that the cargo ship was re-floated on Monday. While hopes of the busy waterway reopening soon are building up, a new web application has surfaced on social media, that lets users visualise what the ship would look like when stuck in different places.
“I took 10 minutes out of my life to create a@glitch app that lets you wedge the Ever Given anywhere you want in the world. Here it is stuck in Boston Harbor,” tweeted a user @en_dash while sharing a Twitter thread featuring the ship wedged in several other places.
I took 10 minutes out of my life to create a @glitch app that lets you wedge the Ever Given anywhere you want in the world. Here it is stuck in Boston Harbor.https://t.co/Cmm5Z2OmNg pic.twitter.com/ZevoBSFaEg
— Garrett Dash Nelson (@en_dash) March 28, 2021
From Hudson, Panama Canal to Las Vegas, the user shared pictures of the cargo ship stranded almost everywhere. Here, take a look:
Panama Canal … pic.twitter.com/ckU6STv9op
— Garrett Dash Nelson (@en_dash) March 28, 2021
In no time, the tweet went viral on the microblogging website, with excited netizens trying out the application. Check out some of the many results shared on the comments section of the viral post.
Let’s park the Ever Given at Founders Landing in Marquette MI! Just have to solve the little problem of getting it through the Soo Locks. pic.twitter.com/rS5v3bgGYl
— Chet DeFonso (@ChetDeFonso) March 28, 2021
Slightly larger than an old blimp hanger, @MoffettHangar1 pic.twitter.com/DYnmtkIccx
— shandrew :D (@shandrew) March 28, 2021
the intercoastal waterway, under the bridge to LBI, NJ pic.twitter.com/p9NnQKqWvr
— Marc Schleifer (@marcfs13) March 28, 2021
how did this happen?!? pic.twitter.com/l3kRhPYn8u
— Oscar D Þorson (@odtorson) March 28, 2021
Doesn’t quite block the Mississippi in front of the Gateway Arch, but this gives a pretty good sense of scale for midwesterners to understand how big it is. pic.twitter.com/OtygUtZgJ4
— BJ Kennedy (@arcdrag) March 28, 2021
