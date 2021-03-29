scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 29, 2021
Latest news

This app lets you place Suez-blocking ship anywhere in the world and the results are hilarious

"I took 10 minutes out of my life to create a@glitch app that lets you wedge the Ever Given anywhere you want in the world. Here it is stuck in Boston Harbor," tweeted a user @en_dash.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 29, 2021 6:23:31 pm
Suez Canal, Suez Canal blocked, ship blocked in Suez Canal, Suez Canal ship bloackage, Ever Given ship blockFrom Hudson, Panama Canal to Las Vegas, the user shared pictures of the cargo ship stranded almost everywhere.(Source: @en_dash/Twitter)

Almost a week after the ill-fated Ever Given blocked Egypt’s Suez Canal, authorised have confirmed that the cargo ship was re-floated on Monday. While hopes of the busy waterway reopening soon are building up, a new web application has surfaced on social media, that lets users visualise what the ship would look like when stuck in different places.

“I took 10 minutes out of my life to create a@glitch app that lets you wedge the Ever Given anywhere you want in the world. Here it is stuck in Boston Harbor,” tweeted a user @en_dash while sharing a Twitter thread featuring the ship wedged in several other places.

From Hudson, Panama Canal to Las Vegas, the user shared pictures of the cargo ship stranded almost everywhere. Here, take a look:

In no time, the tweet went viral on the microblogging website, with excited netizens trying out the application. Check out some of the many results shared on the comments section of the viral post.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 29: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x