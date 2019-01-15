There’s an Afghan lookalike of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, and he’s a wedding singer

People are claiming to have found the ‘lost twin’ of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and he’s reportedly from Afghanistan! An Afghani wedding singer, who took social media by storm after he appeared on a talent show ‘Afghan Star’, has been deemed the Canadian PM’s doppleganger.

Abdul Salam Maftoon, a singer from a remote village in the northeastern province of Badakhshan, has seen his fame rise quickly for his uncanny resemblance to Trudeau. Maftoon is often seen in traditional Afghan attire, and people constantly comment about their similarities.

Take a look a the video below:

On many of the videos uploaded by Tolo TV’s Afghan Star YouTube channel, many were stunned to see the striking resemblance. Many Afghans and Canadians have been posting pictures comparing the two online.

I was 100% out on this Afghan Trudeau lookalike… … and then I saw this photo: (Photog @gregkolz shot the original) pic.twitter.com/4BVs02I5CY — Ed Tubb (@EdTubb) January 14, 2019

WHY DOES SALAM MAFTOON LOOK LIKE JUSTIN TRUDEAU IM DYINFBSHAB pic.twitter.com/oegsGaFqR3 — bahar (@baharfirooz) January 11, 2019

With Justin Trudeau’s long lost Afghan brother. 😃 pic.twitter.com/zXzXISULXE — Ramiz Bakhtiar (@RamizBakhtiar) January 10, 2019

Trudeau is so popular in the Middle East that he even got his Afghan double. No one is making this up folks…👇🏻👇🏿👇🏽👇🏼👇🏾#TrudeauOut2019 pic.twitter.com/YkCFl1RWOx — Canadians vs Trudeau (@CndsVSTrudeau) January 8, 2019

Salam Maftoon Afghan singer looks a lot like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his fans and followers are surprised at the resemblance. pic.twitter.com/nLSQCulccU — Khalil Hakimi (@KhHakimi1) January 7, 2019

One of the show’s judges, Afghan-Canadian musician Qais Ulfat, told BBC News that he first noticed the resemblance when training the 12 contestants who made it through to the finals. “I noticed he looked a lot like my prime minister. So I started giggling around with the host,” he said.

#Afghanistan: Afghan talent show singer finds fame as Justin Trudeau’s double, by Allison Jackson@@allijackson28 #AFP https://t.co/rXopuUrmVz

Afghan singer Maftoon rehearses next to competition judge pic.twitter.com/HOLGpm4liV — AFP Islamabad/Kabul (@AFPAfPak) January 14, 2019

However, Maftoon told AFP he had no idea who Trudeau was until everyone started saying ‘Salam Trudeau’ or calling him ‘Afghan Trudeau’.

“I didn’t know anything about Justin Trudeau until I saw the photos on social media. The resemblance has boosted my chances of winning the competition by 50 per cent,” Maftoon said, adding that many don’t even remember his real name now.

The singer’s presently in the top eight of the competition presently, and is hoping not just to win the competition with his new-found popularity but also to meet the Canadian PM.

“I want to meet him, if he wants to, because he is a global personality and I am a poor man from a remote part of Afghanistan,” Maftoon said.