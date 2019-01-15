Toggle Menu
There’s an Afghan lookalike of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, and he’s a wedding singer

Abdul Salam Maftoon, a wedding singer from a remote village in Afghanistan, said he had no idea who Trudeau was until everyone started telling him 'Salam Trudeau' or calling him the 'Afghan Trudeau'.

Abdul Salam Maftoon, a contestant from a singing show has taken social media by storm.

People are claiming to have found the ‘lost twin’ of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and he’s reportedly from Afghanistan! An Afghani wedding singer, who took social media by storm after he appeared on a talent show ‘Afghan Star’, has been deemed the Canadian PM’s doppleganger.

Abdul Salam Maftoon, a singer from a remote village in the northeastern province of Badakhshan, has seen his fame rise quickly for his uncanny resemblance to Trudeau. Maftoon is often seen in traditional Afghan attire, and people constantly comment about their similarities.

On many of the videos uploaded by Tolo TV’s Afghan Star YouTube channel, many were stunned to see the striking resemblance. Many Afghans and Canadians have been posting pictures comparing the two online.

One of the show’s judges, Afghan-Canadian musician Qais Ulfat, told BBC News that he first noticed the resemblance when training the 12 contestants who made it through to the finals. “I noticed he looked a lot like my prime minister. So I started giggling around with the host,” he said.

However, Maftoon told AFP he had no idea who Trudeau was until everyone started saying ‘Salam Trudeau’ or calling him ‘Afghan Trudeau’.

“I didn’t know anything about Justin Trudeau until I saw the photos on social media. The resemblance has boosted my chances of winning the competition by 50 per cent,” Maftoon said, adding that many don’t even remember his real name now.

The singer’s presently in the top eight of the competition presently, and is hoping not just to win the competition with his new-found popularity but also to meet the Canadian PM.

“I want to meet him, if he wants to, because he is a global personality and I am a poor man from a remote part of Afghanistan,” Maftoon said.

