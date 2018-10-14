This 9-year-old girl in China goes for a walk with a tiger on a leash

The little girl has named the cub Huniu, which translates to ‘tiger girl’ in Chinese. (Source: CGTN/YouTube)

While many children grow up with domestic animals such as dog around them, a nine-year-old girl in China has befriended an unusual friend. Sun Xiaojing, a zookeeper’s daughter, started playing around with a tiger cub after it was born three months ago a South China Morning Post reported.

The two share a beautiful bond and often spend time together. “She has been feeding the cub bottled milk, bathing and playing with it,” Xiaojing’s father, who works at Donghu Zoo in Fujian province, China told Quanzhou Evening Post.

The little girl has named the cub Huniu, which translates to ‘tiger girl’ in Chinese. The father told the newspaper that though the girl’s classmates find tigers scary, Huniu is considered a friend. “Huniu is really playful and likes to be scratched on the belly. She runs to my daughter the moment she comes back from school.”

Watch the video here:

According to the news websites, the family lives near the zoo, which allows the girl to spend her spare time with the tiger cub. Huniu was separated from her family after two of her siblings were ‘accidentally smothered’ by the mother –a nine-year-old Siberian tiger. As per the report, this is a common risk with tigers. Once people read about Sun, they started visiting the zoo to watch the duo. Many have expressed concerns about the tiger being unleashed.

