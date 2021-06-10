Jordan: 5-year-old makes waves online with sign language tutorial videos

The little one started posting videos on his channel around two months ago.

While it is normal for children to learn from adults, a little boy in Jordan has become an internet sensation as the country’s ‘youngest sign language teacher’.

Aws Oudah, a five-year-old boy with a YouTube channel to teach sign language, is making waves in the country and abroad. Oudah grew up with speaking abilities, but his grandparents were hearing impaired. So, to communicate with them, the Jordanian child had to learn sign language, Yahoo News reported.

He now uses the internet to spread sign language among young Jordanians in his own unique style. His charming videos have already brought him a lot of attention in the country, and his channel has amassed many subscribers in a short span of time.

Here, take a look:

Five-year-old Aws Oudah creates videos to teach Jordanians the basics of sign language pic.twitter.com/oR6m2fFvKV — Reuters (@Reuters) June 8, 2021

Oudah started posting videos — short and crisp with an average length of one to three minutes — on his channel about two months ago. Now, he has more than 700 subscribers. The videos feature Oudah talking in Arabic as he teaches sign language. “I make these videos to enable people to communicate with those with hearing impairments, so they learn and benefit from me,” he told Reuters.

According to Al Arabiya, the little one initially picked up sign language from his father, Ashraf Oudah, and later on decided to produce instructional videos and share it on YouTube.

The father of three, who is among Jordan’s decorated sign language interpreters, proudly described his son as a “young celebrity”. The father told the news outlet that his son’s dedication to master both the spoken and sign languages reminds him of his childhood.

Take a look at some of his videos here: