WATCH: This 102-year-old woman is now the oldest skydiver in the world

Age is just a number, something that a 102-year-old Australian woman has proven by becoming the oldest skydiver in the world. Irene O’Shea, a resident of Athelstone, Australia, jumped from 14,000 feet with her 24-year-old paramedic instructor Jed Smith. The pair jumped at about 136 mph, ABC News reported.

O’Shea’s first jump was on her 100th birthday two years ago, after which she has been unstoppable. According to a HuffPost report the great-grandmother of 11 jumped in South Australia on Sunday. She attempted to set the record to raise money for a non-profit organisation that works towards supporting those suffering from motor neuron disease.

O’Shea, who aims to spread awareness about the neuron diseases after her 67-year-old daughter died of the sickness, raised around $12,000 for the organisation, according to a local newspaper.

A skydiving centre in Wellington, SA Skydiving, assisted O’Shea with her jump that finally set a world record of her being the oldest skydiver. O’Shea attempted to break the record previously held by Kenny Meyers from New Jersey who had set the latest record in 2017 with his jump in Sussex County.