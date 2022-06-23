This 100-year-old man still works three days a week

Due to deterioration of health and many other reasons, people retire from their jobs as they grow old. However, a 100-year-old man, David Flucker, could not bear doing nothing. The man from Edinburgh still works three days a week in a charity shop.

On June 22, he turned 100 and has inspired many with his attitude. At St Columba’s Hospica Care shop, he keeps himself busy with counting jigsaw pieces, mending toys, steaming cloths and engaging with customers. On his 100th birthday, the store dedicated a window display showing glimpses of his life.

Flucker was quoted as saying by Ocean Terminal Shopping Centre in a Facebook post that he has no intention to stop volunteering and quiet life is not for him. St Columba’s Hospica Care shop is located in Ocean Terminal Shopping Centre.





“I just couldn’t stand having nothing to do, I had to do something,” he told BBC. “I enjoy coming down here because the other volunteers are all happy people, they all enjoy the job and look forward to coming,” Flucker added.

As per a report by People, the 100-year-old man travels three hours to and from the store and does a full-day shift.

He was born in Newhaven and he had lived in Australia and South Africa. During the Second World War, he flew with the Rapid Action Force in North Africa and survived a plane crash.