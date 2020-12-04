After Utah and Romania, monolith in California does disappearing act

The third monolith stands on a Stadium Park hillside in Atascadero, California. (Picture credit: AP)

After the mysterious monoliths found in Utah and Romania disappeared, now a third monolith that was recently found in California has also done a disappearing act.

The latest structure was spotted on December 2 atop the Pine Mountain Loop at Stadium Park in Atascadero, a popular hiking spot, that lies halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

After several pictures and videos were posted on social media, the structure drew hikers.

The 10-foot-tall structure was similar to two others discovered recently in the Utah desert and in Romania. And like them, the origin of the California edifice was also unknown.

A mysterious monolith has appeared in California after others were seen in Utah and Romania pic.twitter.com/zNGR7Jb2nv — Reuters (@Reuters) December 3, 2020

However, a Facebook post by the City of Atascadero said the monolith was torn down by a group of young men who had travelled over five hours to see it.

As per an AP report, the monolith was replaced with a wooden cross, which also disappeared.

“I can’t say its aliens, but it was here and now it’s gone,” Terrie Banish, deputy city manager of Atascadero, California, told Reuters.

“It appeared only (Wednesday) and in the middle of the night someone hauled it off,” she added.

Unlike the other to structures, the California monolith was not placed in the ground well and could be “knocked over with a firm push”—possibly injuring hikers if it were to fall.

The inexplicit appearance disappearance of the strange structures left many intrigued, and drew speculation on who was behind them.

