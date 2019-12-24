Third-grade teacher shows up in anatomy suit to help kids visualise internal organs

Verónica Duque, who is a third-grade teacher came to the class in an anatomy suit, which showed where each internal organ is, inside the human body. Verónica Duque, who is a third-grade teacher came to the class in an anatomy suit, which showed where each internal organ is, inside the human body.

A third-grade teacher in Spain went a step ahead to teach human anatomy to her class, with a twist. Instead of the pointing at picture charts and explaining where the organs are, the teacher decided to show up in an anatomy bodysuit.

The 43-year-old Verónica Duque came to class wearing the anatomy suit that showed the exact location of organs inside the human body.

Speaking to a local news agency, Duque said that she realised that her students would find it difficult to visualise the organs inside the body and that’s when she decided to show up to class in the bodysuit.

Muy orgulloso de este volcán de ideas que tengo la suerte de tener como mujer😊😊

Hoy ha explicado el cuerpo humano a sus alumnos de una manera muy original👍🏻

Y los niños flipando🤣🤣

Grande Verónica!!!👏🏻👏🏻😍😍 pic.twitter.com/hAwqyuujzs — Michael (@mikemoratinos) December 16, 2019

Duque’s husband Michael, who shared a picture of her in the anatomy dress described her as a “volcano of ideas” and said that he is very proud of her for opting to teach in an “original” way.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd