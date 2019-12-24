Follow Us:
Third-grade teacher shows up in anatomy suit to help kids visualise internal organs

The 43-year-old teacher showed up in an anatomy print bodysuit so that her students can visualise internal organs.

A third-grade teacher in Spain went a step ahead to teach human anatomy to her class, with a twist. Instead of the pointing at picture charts and explaining where the organs are, the teacher decided to show up in an anatomy bodysuit.

The 43-year-old Verónica Duque came to class wearing the anatomy suit that showed the exact location of organs inside the human body.

Speaking to a local news agency, Duque said that she realised that her students would find it difficult to visualise the organs inside the body and that’s when she decided to show up to class in the bodysuit.

Duque’s husband Michael, who shared a picture of her in the anatomy dress described her as a “volcano of ideas” and said that he is very proud of her for opting to teach in an “original” way.

