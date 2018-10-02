Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Women are listing things they would do at night if men had a curfew

It all started when American civil rights activist and writer, Danielle Muscato, asked women on Twitter, "What would you do if all men had a 9 pm curfew?" The replies have made men think about the priveleges they enjoy.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 2, 2018 1:45:59 pm
things woman would do at night, woman fear at night, male priviledge, sexual assault fear, men curfew at 9, viral thread, social media news, indian express Many women said they would just like to go out on a walk at night without any fear. (Source: Thinkstock images)
In a new viral trend on Twitter, women are listing things they would do at night if they didn’t have to worry about the risk of sexual assault.

It all started when an American civil rights activists and writer, Danielle Muscato, asked women on Twitter, “What would you do if all men had a 9 pm curfew?”

Women across the globe responded to her call, saying it would be liberating and would grant them a freedom they never had. From going out to buy groceries to a run at the park, women listed the the smallest things they stay away from doing at night due to fears about safety.

The thread has started a conversation and many men came forward to say they hadn’t realised these little tasks were privileges for women. Many said they felt bad and ashamed after reading the tweets.

What do you think about this thread? Tell us in the comments below.

