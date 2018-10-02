Women are listing things they would do at night if men had a curfew

Many women said they would just like to go out on a walk at night without any fear. (Source: Thinkstock images) Many women said they would just like to go out on a walk at night without any fear. (Source: Thinkstock images)

In a new viral trend on Twitter, women are listing things they would do at night if they didn’t have to worry about the risk of sexual assault.

It all started when an American civil rights activists and writer, Danielle Muscato, asked women on Twitter, “What would you do if all men had a 9 pm curfew?”

Women across the globe responded to her call, saying it would be liberating and would grant them a freedom they never had. From going out to buy groceries to a run at the park, women listed the the smallest things they stay away from doing at night due to fears about safety.

First of all that’s absolute freedom!!! To do whatever I want. Walk around the city, return from work or party at any time without fear. Won’t be watching my back. I wish I had that kind of freedom. https://t.co/h92RP6CfCR — Shabana (@shabanais) October 2, 2018

Take a walk at night with headphones on; in a likkle sports bra and some shorts https://t.co/6HAttqAxer — Shikorina🗣 (@shikorinaaaaaa) October 2, 2018

I wouldn’t walk super fast when I am alone and I would go late grocery shopping whiteout worrying and go to the cinema as well https://t.co/NNaBeaKxfI — Miss Poo (@iamgulabjaamu) October 2, 2018

Go for walks in the dark, wait to see if I could see any nocturnal animals… the kind that won’t want to rape me. https://t.co/1dEDOhfRc4 — L.C Derbyshire (@lcderbyshire89) October 2, 2018

have a nice night out with my girl-friends that we’ve been planning since years now but never got around to actually doing it because, well, men. https://t.co/rU3Ay0PmUE — togepi • #jimtober 🐥 (@mintomystars) October 2, 2018

Walk the streets slowly, alone, without looking back, without looking at my watch and without feeling uncomfortable about being out so late. https://t.co/Am2Gpa7tQR — Padmaja (@padmajasreeni) October 2, 2018

I’d go on runs and walks at night while it’s cool. I’d walk to the beaches. I’d take shortcuts instead of going the long way in order to stay in public view. https://t.co/HgT1rRFrlt — Jaymie (@jaymie_lh) October 2, 2018

I would’ve gotten longer shifts at work without fear of having to walk home at night. https://t.co/AlWnHL82Aj — Fernanda Cárdenas🇲🇽 (@BooksRmyRefuge) October 2, 2018

Take pictures of moon alone, comfortably instead of having my dad stand outside with me https://t.co/0Vm2s3SRt2 — Mayita (@whatevenisamaya) October 2, 2018

Go to the club and dance with my girls without getting sweat on by a strange man. https://t.co/Q2fFn7xind — Opruh (@_iambam_) October 2, 2018

Sleep with the doors and windows open on hot summer nights. https://t.co/QOF5NcyZDd — Dr Barbara Joseph (@UrBarbed) October 2, 2018

I would go and stargaze. I’d have hot chocolate, a blanket, some music, and I’d just stargaze fearlessly. https://t.co/QMEjXv5X34 — Mikki Helmer 🌈 (@MikkiHelmer) October 2, 2018

I could walk back from the library without at least 3 friends, mace in one hand, flashlight in another, whistle in another hand, keys in another hand, and phone in another…wait…hmm https://t.co/8CHaxLHdhY — l.a. hyatt (@lahdeedah17) October 2, 2018

take my finger off the emergency button on my phone k in parking lots, not worry abt having my keys ready to get into the car, locking my doors when i drive, sharing my location w/ fam when i travel, feel safe to travel late at night, have a better life cuz my parents can chill https://t.co/PUay7oMFQN — Josephine (@josephine_amber) October 2, 2018

Sit on the beach at night. https://t.co/MEAMr4R91I — authentiKAYLI (@KayliVee) October 1, 2018

I’d run at night. I 👏 would 👏 run 👏 so 👏 much 👏 at 👏 night 👏 https://t.co/ToE2odrFAq — Kat(her)i(n)e Riley (@KatherineERiley) October 1, 2018

Oh my god. The mind reels. Go dancing? Take a walk? Open the front door without fear? https://t.co/v66MM38Btf — Emily L. Hauser (@emilylhauser) September 30, 2018

I would donate to a GoFundMe for this to be a real thing just once a year.

Gentlemen: would you be willing to give up one evening a year to allow women one night of public freedom? https://t.co/WPskhkbXG8 — Noratorious (@Noratoriou5) October 2, 2018

The thread has started a conversation and many men came forward to say they hadn’t realised these little tasks were privileges for women. Many said they felt bad and ashamed after reading the tweets.

the replies to this are so heartbreaking like its such simple things men take for granted everyday while women can only dream of it, i truly wish the world was a better place https://t.co/9Pcd5c2meU — jen (@IucozadeIwt) October 2, 2018

This is one of the most fascinating things I’ve read on here. And it makes me ashamed to fully realise gender privilege for the first time. https://t.co/BHe8Zbx3ZH — Richard Waters (@dickiewaters) October 2, 2018

This is really upsetting 😥😔 https://t.co/i0CaXl0IAZ — David Murphy (@IAmDavidJMurphy) October 2, 2018

To all guys please read the reply of this thread. Why girls are living limited life? . we need to do a lot as a society and country. https://t.co/eBfWGRpaXf — Dr.Kaushal Sharma (@111kaushal) October 2, 2018

A thread that men need to read, learn from, and not respond to. Just hear these women and gain some understanding https://t.co/t57Ut8mhl7 — Derek Hutchins (@regrettedmilk) October 2, 2018

Immensely moving to find, taking a walk around the city is what most women said they would like to do. Society seriously needs to fix something’s, if this is what the situation is in the 21st century. https://t.co/oJlDQGZOUQ — ROHIT SHARMA (@rohit_mhpl) October 2, 2018

If you can read these replies and not not be completely ashamed to be a man, there’s something very wrong with you #timesup https://t.co/VajszrGr2x — Nathan Dorval (@NathanDorval) October 1, 2018

For anyone who thinks male privilege doesn’t exist, read the replies to this tweet. https://t.co/hzJdF4Qsho — Mike Hanagan (@Shehanagans) October 1, 2018

If reading the responses, doesn’t make you want to do something about changing the way we men behave, then most likely your mom wasn’t a women, neither was your sister, or girlfriend!

Very sad feeling to know 50% of this planet terrifies the rest. But it’s true! https://t.co/Hilju0nhHw — Albert Khare (@AlbertKhare1981) October 1, 2018

Oh my god this thread. Almost every woman says they walk with their keys between their fingers. :( Society, we have a lot of work to do https://t.co/MEKKIhq61D — Andrew Trotman (@TechieTrotman) September 27, 2018

I’m a white guy who regularly visits other countries by himself, walking city streets after midnight while listening to music on my headphones while not speaking the language. Never even occurred to me that this was a gender privilege. — Randall Stephens 🏳️‍🌈 (@DrBeagleman1) September 26, 2018

What do you think about this thread? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd