Video of fog-like mist inside aircraft goes viral, airline clarifies

A passenger shot a video of a thick fog-like mist inside an aircraft cabin which went went viral, and it forced the airline to clarify that the passengers were in no danger. The passenger aboard a New York-bound Delta Air Lines recorded the thick fog-like mist was inside the cabin of the aircraft while it was prepared for clearance to take off.

The video shows the fog emerging from the air-conditioning vents of the aircraft.

In a statement, Delta said that it was common for the formation of mist inside an airplane cabin when the cool air inside meets with much warmer air outside.

While there was no cause for concern, some passengers told CNN that the airline’s flight crew did not clarify their doubts.

A passenger named Amanda Goncalves was quoted as saying that the flight crew did not make an announcement and instead went on to joke about it, saying that they were practising for Halloween.