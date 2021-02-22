‘They didn’t hear ticking, they heard purring’: Ohio bomb squad called to investigate bag with kittens

The cat along with its kittens was taken to the Animal Friends Shelter, where they are being fed and looked after.

When the Ohio bomb squad was called in to inspect a suspicious package at a Church in New Miami, the contents of the bag were far from what the team expected.

On opening the bag, the team from Butler County Sheriff’s Office found a cat with her six one-day-old kittens. Interestingly, there was also a note in the bag that read, “Sprinkles went into labour yesterday 2/17.”

“When Specialist Mike Grimes and Det. Detherage arrived, they didn’t hear ticking they heard purring!” read the caption of the Facebook post shared by the official handle of the law enforcement agency.

The cat along with its kittens was then taken to the Animal Friends Shelter, where they are being fed and looked after. In the following post by the shelter, they informed that the kittens, who were soaked in urine, were given gentle baths on arrival, whereas the mother received vaccines and appears to be in good health.

“She’s doing a fantastic job nursing and caring for her babies, and all 7 will be placed with their foster family this afternoon. We will give regular updates on Sprinkles and her kittens as they grow and mature over the next two months,” they added.