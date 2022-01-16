These women are dancing on melting ice block. There’s a message behind the performance

In recent years climate change has dominated public discourse across disciplines and the world of performing arts is no different. As part of the Sydney Festival 2022, artists from a physical theatre company are holding an aerial dance performance on a huge chunk of ice.

The 2.7-tonne ice chunk is made to represent the melting of icebergs due to global warming. The iceberg replica will be hung over the Sydney Harbour and three artists from the Legs On The Wall will take turns to dance over it while being suspended from the harness.

The theatrical dance, named Thaw, performed over the melting ice block will show the impending climate catastrophe and anxiety that surrounds the world today. The three artists who will be performing are Vicki Van Hout, Jenni Large and Isabel Estrella.

The performance is being held for 10 hours every day from January 14 to January 16. It is also being live-streamed on the Sydney festival’s website.

The visuals of the captivating performance have been doing rounds on social media. While some people have appreciated the scale and message of the performance, some have criticised it as being an empty gesture and wasteful.

“Art can be an amazing way for audiences to experience and engage with real issues and we’re hoping that people come away from Thaw with an increased desire to take action against climate change,” Joshua Thomson, the artistic director of Legs On The Wall, told reporters.