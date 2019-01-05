Toggle Menu
These videos of Chinese people taking part in ‘Four Generations’ challenge are melting hearts

The rules of the challenge are pretty simple: One person calls out a relative from the previous generation, who then calls out another relative from the previous generation. It goes on until four generations appear together.

The new year has begun on possibly the sweetest note ever!

It’s just a few days into the new year and memes and challenges have already started dominating social media platforms. While the deadly #BirdBoxChallenge has already spooked many, another going viral from China has made people emotional. The challenge, called “Four Generations,” includes four generations of the same family coming together in a video — from youngest to the oldest — and it’s heartwarming.

The videos going viral on the app called the Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, features little children to great-grandmothers.  It reached Twitter when user Kassy Cho posted a series of videos. While some participated in the challenge with their mother, others took part calling out their dad.

Twitterati loved the challenge and while some were excited to participate in it with their own family members, others were left teary-eyed missing their own grandparents.

