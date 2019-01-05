These videos of Chinese people taking part in ‘Four Generations’ challenge are melting hearts

It’s just a few days into the new year and memes and challenges have already started dominating social media platforms. While the deadly #BirdBoxChallenge has already spooked many, another going viral from China has made people emotional. The challenge, called “Four Generations,” includes four generations of the same family coming together in a video — from youngest to the oldest — and it’s heartwarming.

The rules of the challenge are pretty simple: One person calls out a relative from the previous generation, who then calls out another relative from the previous generation. It goes on until four generations appear together.

The videos going viral on the app called the Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, features little children to great-grandmothers. It reached Twitter when user Kassy Cho posted a series of videos. While some participated in the challenge with their mother, others took part calling out their dad.

this Chinese four generations meme is so wholesome omg pic.twitter.com/bozR6rB93w — kassy cho (@kassy) January 4, 2019

the challenge involves four generations of family members making an appearance so a son calls his dad who calls his dad who calls his dad pic.twitter.com/Q6UrBlIbWH — kassy cho (@kassy) January 4, 2019

this is too cute a woman calls her mum, who responds and calls her mum, who also responds and calls her mum, who also responds and makes an appearance pic.twitter.com/tHLD6eFtNB — kassy cho (@kassy) January 4, 2019

It’s all so pure pic.twitter.com/iNsBV0lmAH — kassy cho (@kassy) January 4, 2019

Twitterati loved the challenge and while some were excited to participate in it with their own family members, others were left teary-eyed missing their own grandparents.

Everyone deserves to see this https://t.co/CriR9ZAf9I — ♜ Chris Pino ♖ (@ChrisLeonPino) January 5, 2019

AWW THIS IS SO CUTE. When grandpa shuffled out with his cane 😭❤️ https://t.co/E2K8YUMhvo — sonia|LOVING TAEHYUNG HOURS (@baejoontae) January 5, 2019

I’m trying not to openly weep at work over the four generations meme — Isabel (@gran_berns) January 5, 2019

I LOVE THIS FOUR GENERATIONS MEME I WISH I COULD PARTICIPATE GOD I NEED TO MAKE A BABY — ayumi (@magicalqueenayu) January 5, 2019

😍😫 if I ever have a daughter I’m going to do this 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/AUc2o3VXrA — O (@oceantrevino) January 5, 2019

oh my god this whole thread warms my heart…. https://t.co/SkYqFGjNq1 — kit kat ☽ (@katrinahums) January 5, 2019

Awwww 🥰 I love the female branch of my family – this is only a very small part – but the most important sis, niece, mum and gran pic.twitter.com/lz0AQuFrw8 — Kung Fu Panda (@mscng) January 5, 2019

This is me holding my nephew, and my uncle behind me, and his uncle behind him 😀 pic.twitter.com/fmMlEXnS66 — Varun Bhat (@varunbhat) January 5, 2019

Danggg wish I could have done this with my Great Great Grandpa while he was alive. — Jorden Harris (@Jordenyep) January 4, 2019

THIS NEW TREND IS REALLY PRECIOUS AND I SUPPORT IT https://t.co/YOcM3gQjVf — 💉 (@yobikosu) January 5, 2019

the four generations meme made me happy & cry lmao 😭 i miss my grandpa & grandma 😭😭😭 — B (@brattyb2) January 4, 2019

My new favorite internet thing 💚 https://t.co/3ne8bQpKWc — Tommy Dawson (@TommyDawsonNYC) January 5, 2019

OMG, instead of people doing the Tidepod challenge or the Birdbox challenge, I would love to see this go viral!! — Karen M🌊 (@dotnboo) January 4, 2019

That great grandmother is so into it and so am I. Pure joy! #fourgenerations https://t.co/yqboy6r5DQ — Alex Marc Dawson (@AlexMarcDawson) January 5, 2019