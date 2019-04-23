These tweets about trying to book tickets Avengers: Endgame are true for many

Toggle Menu
According to online ticket booking site BookMyShow, the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become the fastest to sell one million tickets in India.

Booking ticket for any Avengers film was never easy but for the Endgame, it has become even more difficult.

Avengers: Endgame is almost here and there’s no shortage of excitement among fans around the world. This also means it’s a mad rush to get a ticket for the first weekend given everyone wants to see which of the zillions of fan theories are true, and no one wants to find out what happens through spoilers.

But that also means people have stories to share either about the cost at which they managed to book tickets, or their failure to get one. The craze for tickets is a global one and the exorbitant prices of tickets have left many in a tizzy.

Here are some of the best memes on trying to get tickets for Avengers: Endgame.

“(Ending) is not a scary word,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said. “It’s a necessary word.”

“People can debate and discuss what that means before they see the movie,” Feige said. “But for us that means bringing to a conclusion the first three phases, the first 22 films in the MCU, so that everything thereafter is a new start.”

