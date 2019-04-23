These tweets about trying to book tickets Avengers: Endgame are true for many

Avengers: Endgame is almost here and there’s no shortage of excitement among fans around the world. This also means it’s a mad rush to get a ticket for the first weekend given everyone wants to see which of the zillions of fan theories are true, and no one wants to find out what happens through spoilers.
According to online ticket booking site BookMyShow, the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become the fastest to sell one million tickets in India. A million tickets were sold in 24 hours, which means the platform sold 18 tickets per second across the country.
But that also means people have stories to share either about the cost at which they managed to book tickets, or their failure to get one. The craze for tickets is a global one and the exorbitant prices of tickets have left many in a tizzy.
Here are some of the best memes on trying to get tickets for Avengers: Endgame.
Last minute #AvengersEndgame ticket booking be like;
#Endgame
Le* Fellas who didn't get Endgame tickets:-
*When you finally book tickets for #Endgame.*
Fighting to grab an opening day ticket for @Avengers endgame made me realize that Thanos probably had a point. ;-)#AvengerEndgame
When I didn't Get Endgame Tickets
*Le Torrent-
*Me after buying Avengers Endgame tickets*
#Endgame ticket availability on ticketing apps rn
When you successfully book #Endgame tickets for your
whole squad
My friend after booking #Endgame tickets#avengerendgame 😂😂😂😂
People who booked #Endgame tickets on time
That moment when you booked the tickets of #Endgame
*Theater owner's after #AvengersEndgame ticket booking*
After successfully booking #avengersendgame tickets
Booking Tickets for EndGame be like… #AvengersEndgame #Avengers
After buying my Avengers Endgame premier ticket😪💔
“(Ending) is not a scary word,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said. “It’s a necessary word.”
“People can debate and discuss what that means before they see the movie,” Feige said. “But for us that means bringing to a conclusion the first three phases, the first 22 films in the MCU, so that everything thereafter is a new start.”