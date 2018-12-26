These Ryan Reynolds ugly Christmas sweater memes are now breaking the Internet

Christmas is all about festive decorations, sumptuous feasts, and get-togethers with family and friends. And, of course, there is nothing like a good present that would lift the holiday spirit.
But when Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds was gifted an ugly sweater by his friends, the pictures have become a meme now. The Deadpool actor posted a photo of himself wearing an ornate Christmas sweater with a huge golden bow on the front, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman, and wrote: they had said “it was a sweater party”. As Gyllenhaal and Jackman couldn’t stop laughing after pulling off the prank in style, Reynolds cut a forlorn figure in the picture.
Now, Netizens have found his expression highly relatable and are giving it a hilarious but honest twist. Sample some of the funniest memes here:
While travelling.. pic.twitter.com/DhnObYqcLh
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 24, 2018
Relatable?? pic.twitter.com/8WaxTnhBTB
— Lone Wolf (@Idiotic_Fellow) December 23, 2018
Three good friends 😆#HughJackman #RyanReynolds #JakeGyllenhaal #Wolverine #Deadpool #Mysterio pic.twitter.com/FK2NPiWpOs
— Hystu (@Hystu1) December 23, 2018
— ashishoooo (@AshishoooD) December 23, 2018
“Marvel united” 😂 https://t.co/NLKACwn82x#marvel #RyanReynolds #hughjackman #JakeGyllenhaal #Wolverine #Deadpool #mysterio pic.twitter.com/FQtzQfev1o
— TenaceMente (@TenaceMente_com) December 23, 2018
I love the look on Ryan Reynolds’ face. It’s so relatable. pic.twitter.com/KkNOrApLPL
— D (@D_3639_) December 22, 2018
Me always with her BestFriend: pic.twitter.com/vi5MXGHFVh
— Pranjul Sharma 🌞 (@Pranjultweet) December 22, 2018
— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) December 22, 2018
Sab milke udate hai..😭 pic.twitter.com/5OglnYmuqD
— Romz (@RomanaRaza) December 22, 2018
Totally relatable. pic.twitter.com/GbmnySo465
— Whats for dessert? (@enjoythelaughs) December 21, 2018