These Ryan Reynolds ugly Christmas sweater memes are now breaking the Internet

Advertising

Christmas is all about festive decorations, sumptuous feasts, and get-togethers with family and friends. And, of course, there is nothing like a good present that would lift the holiday spirit.

But when Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds was gifted an ugly sweater by his friends, the pictures have become a meme now. The Deadpool actor posted a photo of himself wearing an ornate Christmas sweater with a huge golden bow on the front, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman, and wrote: they had said “it was a sweater party”. As Gyllenhaal and Jackman couldn’t stop laughing after pulling off the prank in style, Reynolds cut a forlorn figure in the picture.

Now, Netizens have found his expression highly relatable and are giving it a hilarious but honest twist. Sample some of the funniest memes here:

I love the look on Ryan Reynolds’ face. It’s so relatable. pic.twitter.com/KkNOrApLPL — D (@D_3639_) December 22, 2018