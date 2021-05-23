scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 23, 2021
‘These people are essential’: Video of farmers working on the field with utmost precision leaves netizens impressed

While many were appreciative of the hard work being put in by the workers, others were impressed by the skilful collective effort and coordination that was evident in the clip.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 23, 2021 12:47:58 pm
farm work, agricultural farmers, skillful workers, workers on field viral video, twitter stories, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsGarnering over 3 million views, the thread was flooded with netizens responding to the various videos shared by Afshar.

A Twitter thread showcasing how hard people in the agricultural sector work to bring food to our tables has left netizens filled with gratitude after it went viral on social media, Several videos of people working skillfully on the fields were shared by Twitter user @ValaAfshar along with a caption that read, “People work very hard to put food on our tables.”

Sharing over 8 videos in his thread, the user attempted to highlight the high skill and hard work that goes into growing and reaping various agricultural products.

Watch the video here:

“The next time you enjoy delicious strawberries, remember how hard it is to collect them,” he added while sharing another video of a worker harvesting strawberries.

Garnering over 3 million views, the thread was flooded with netizens responding to the various videos shared by Afshar. While many were appreciative of the hard work being put in by the workers, others were impressed by the skilful collective effort and coordination that was evident in the clip. However, some also argued that agricultural workers were paid far too little for the amount of work they do.

