‘These people are essential’: Video of farmers working on the field with utmost precision leaves netizens impressed

A Twitter thread showcasing how hard people in the agricultural sector work to bring food to our tables has left netizens filled with gratitude after it went viral on social media, Several videos of people working skillfully on the fields were shared by Twitter user @ValaAfshar along with a caption that read, “People work very hard to put food on our tables.”

Sharing over 8 videos in his thread, the user attempted to highlight the high skill and hard work that goes into growing and reaping various agricultural products.

The next time you enjoy radishes in your salad, remember the farmworkers who harvest the food that we eat.pic.twitter.com/ADED37szSb — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) May 22, 2021

“The next time you enjoy delicious strawberries, remember how hard it is to collect them,” he added while sharing another video of a worker harvesting strawberries.

Garnering over 3 million views, the thread was flooded with netizens responding to the various videos shared by Afshar. While many were appreciative of the hard work being put in by the workers, others were impressed by the skilful collective effort and coordination that was evident in the clip. However, some also argued that agricultural workers were paid far too little for the amount of work they do.

Agricultural laborers are paid far too little—and we pay too little for food. — ✡️ for 🇵🇸 🤍 (@PFemme2) May 22, 2021

These people are essential — Mary Burrell (@MaryBur63637674) May 23, 2021

Woww…🤲🤝team work / hand in hand !! Beautiful…! 😊👌👍🕊️🌱🏞️ — mel kamell (@KamellMel) May 22, 2021

I have the utmost respect for these people — Mary Burrell (@MaryBur63637674) May 23, 2021

I work with immigrants at a laundry/cleaners. The best coworkers I could ever have. They are proud of the work they do, they respect honest work ethic. It’s an honor to work along side. I wish there was more regulation preventing predatory fraudsters & conmen targeting us. — debidiamonds (@debidiamonds) May 23, 2021

Wow. You have to appreciate the efficiency. But that is back breaking work. — Liberal Nerd (@LiberalNerd1) May 22, 2021