Laughing snake and strutting penguins: These finalists of the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards will leave you ROFL-ing!

The Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards shortlisted 42 images for its 2021 competition and have opened voting for the People’s Choice Award for people to select their favourite funny photo.

This year’s final shortlist, which received entries of over 7,000 photos from every corner of the world, showcases the biggest mix of animals seen in the competition to date. The final 42 images, plus the Portfolio and Video category include a laughing vine snake from India, a trio of strutting Gentoo penguins on the beaches of the Falkland Islands and a kangaroo performing a picture-perfect Pavarotti impersonation in Australia.

Co-founded in 2015 by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam, who aimed to create a competition that focused on the lighter side of wildlife photography and help promote wildlife conservation through humour. This year’s competition is supporting Save Wild Orangutans and is donating 10% of its total net revenue to the charity.

Talking about the amazing turnout that current year’s competition received amid the ongoing pandemic, Joynson-Hicks said, “The huge number of images we receive every year illustrates the appetite there is to engage with conservation and reminds us that wildlife truly is incredible and hilarious and, we must do all we can to protect it.” Here, take a look at some of the many pictures shortlisted for the competition:

“Laughing snake” by Aditya Kshirsagar

“Flautist” by Kranitz Roland

“Missed” by Lea Scaddan

“Shaking Off 2020” by Dawn Wilson

“See who jumps high” by Chi han lin

“We’re Too Sexy For This Beach” by Joshua Galicki

“Let’s dance” by Andy Parkinson

“Welcome to Nature!” by Mattias Hammar