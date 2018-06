Though former professional football Diego Maradona, who is currently the manager of the Argentinian team, retired more than 20 years ago, he is still quite a sensation on social media. This is due to Maradona various outbursts that have been spotted and captured by not only the shutterbugs but also many others. While Argentina’s dramat

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd