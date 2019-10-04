Toggle Menu
Theresa May’s side-eye during Boris Johnson’s Brexit proposal leaves netizens in splits

While Jhonson had all ears when he defended his proposal for the exit, May managed to become the talk of the town with her vicious side-eye and facial expression during the meeting.

The British Prime Minister on Thursday sought the support of his new proposal to avoid a messy exit, which he is planning at the end of the month.

Former British prime minister Theresa May has once again grabbed the media spotlight after she was caught giving a side-eye to her successor Boris Johnson while he was discussing the new Brexit proposal.

Even as Johnson defended his proposal for Brexit, May managed to become the talk of the town with her side-eye and facial expression during the meeting. The photo went viral after BBC political correspondent Nick Eardley shared it on Twitter. Check out the tweet:

The Internet loved May’s reaction and soon memes took over social media. Take a look at some hilarious reactions:

EU Council President Donald Tusk responded to Johnson’s new proposal and said that he was not convinced but said that the union’s doors will be open. Johnson now just has less than a month to gather the support for his proposal to end the three-year political deadlock since the Brexit referendum.

