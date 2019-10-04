Theresa May’s side-eye during Boris Johnson’s Brexit proposal leaves netizens in splits

Former British prime minister Theresa May has once again grabbed the media spotlight after she was caught giving a side-eye to her successor Boris Johnson while he was discussing the new Brexit proposal.

Advertising

Even as Johnson defended his proposal for Brexit, May managed to become the talk of the town with her side-eye and facial expression during the meeting. The photo went viral after BBC political correspondent Nick Eardley shared it on Twitter. Check out the tweet:

Theresa May’s facial expressions as Boris Johnson explains his Brexit plan are quite something… pic.twitter.com/bTCArZ9VZQ — Nick Eardley (@nickeardleybbc) October 3, 2019

The British Prime Minister on Thursday sought the support of his new proposal to avoid a messy exit, which he is planning at the end of this month.

The Internet loved May’s reaction and soon memes took over social media. Take a look at some hilarious reactions:

New series of Fleabag looks good pic.twitter.com/tgGnNV3LbL — Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) October 3, 2019

Got to say I actually like all different face expressions @theresa_may 🙈. — Animefan😊 (@Animefa14520154) October 3, 2019

Reflecting on how much she screwed up — I say (@nadd3rz) October 3, 2019

Penny for her thoughts!! — Eliza Tassiker (@tassiker) October 3, 2019

Is she thinking “ Why didn’t I think of that?” ? — John Wilson (@john58wilson) October 3, 2019

It’s her “I wish I’d thought of that” face — Phil McGrath (@PhilMMcG) October 3, 2019

Probably thinking, “Christ! Was I this bad??” — TelMc (@TelMc1) October 3, 2019

EU Council President Donald Tusk responded to Johnson’s new proposal and said that he was not convinced but said that the union’s doors will be open. Johnson now just has less than a month to gather the support for his proposal to end the three-year political deadlock since the Brexit referendum.