Video of ‘Greta Thunberg Helpline’ for adults angry with the teen campaigner goes viral

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate change activist who took social media by storm and inspired thousands across the globe, has also received been at the receiving end of a fair amount of criticism. After an evocative speech at the UN earlier this week, where she slammed the world leaders for their apathy towards climate change, Thunberg drew flak from various quarters, particularly skeptics. So, for all the “adults angry at a child” trying to save the planet, a satirist has proposed ‘a helpline’ that you can call to vent your rage. And while it’s only a spoof, it’s something even the Swedish teen approves of.

Satirist Mark Humphries is behind the creation of the ‘Greta Thunberg Helpline’ that claims it will provide a patient hearing to angry adults and will also provide counselling.

The comedian released a satirical video which gives a glimpse of how the ‘helpline’ works. It shows a call centre answering calls from grown-ups who disapprove of the young girl bringing some much-needed awareness about the issue of global climate change.

“She’s just fuelling needless anxiety,” one man is seen saying in the video. “She’s making the end of the world sound like it’s the end of the world.”

“We shouldn’t be listening to a child, we should be listening to an expert,” another complaints. “Oh right, well do you want me to put you through to an expert?” the representative asks before being hung up on.

THE GRETA THUNBERG HELPLINE:

For adults angry at a child. pic.twitter.com/JAtIKyG4Va — Mark Humphries (@markhumphries) September 26, 2019

The parody video quickly went viral garnering over 8 million views in less than 24 hours. Thunberg also approved of the spoof, and retweeted the video adding, “Hang in there! Help is available.”

Hang in there! Help is available. https://t.co/aenieXxVut — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 26, 2019

Here’s how people on social media responded to the video:

Earlier this week, Thunberg had countered a sarcastic tweet by US President Donald Trump by changing her Twitter bio to his description of her. Thunberg was also among four people named as the winners of a Right Livelihood Award “for inspiring and amplifying political demands for urgent climate action reflecting scientific facts”.