A Netflix glitch for Marie Kondo’s show inspires a flood of memes

In no time the tweet went viral and people couldn't stop posting memes and GIFs to relate to the situation when usually our mothers give us an ultimatum to clean up our messy rooms.

The war-zone photo glitch led to a hilarious affair on Twitter. (Source: @williamhanson/ Twitter)

Netflix’s new series titled ‘Tidying Up with Marie Kondo’ has got plenty of people to start decluttering their lives with the bestselling author’s techniques to organise things in their homes. The show has inspired millions of people around the globe to tidy up their homes, and throw out items of baggage that could hold us back. But one technical glitch on Netflix for the show quickly escalated and triggered a flood of memes.

Instead of Kondo’s smiling face, Netflix users were stunned when they saw a promotional image for the show was a gunman holding an AK-47 in the desert!

The error was pointed out by Twitter user William Hanson on Twitter, who wrote, “Either there’s a Netflix glitch or Marie Kondo’s methods have escalated”.

In no time the tweet went viral and people came up with memes and gifs, saying the image was much mothers giving their children ultimatums to clean up their messy rooms. Many also came up with puns that used her mantra that if an item doesn’t spark joy, it’s time to say goodbye.

Sample these:

