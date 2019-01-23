A Netflix glitch for Marie Kondo’s show inspires a flood of memes

Netflix’s new series titled ‘Tidying Up with Marie Kondo’ has got plenty of people to start decluttering their lives with the bestselling author’s techniques to organise things in their homes. The show has inspired millions of people around the globe to tidy up their homes, and throw out items of baggage that could hold us back. But one technical glitch on Netflix for the show quickly escalated and triggered a flood of memes.

Advertising

Instead of Kondo’s smiling face, Netflix users were stunned when they saw a promotional image for the show was a gunman holding an AK-47 in the desert!

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan gets Marie Kondo’s book from Jaya, and it has people in splits

The error was pointed out by Twitter user William Hanson on Twitter, who wrote, “Either there’s a Netflix glitch or Marie Kondo’s methods have escalated”.

In no time the tweet went viral and people came up with memes and gifs, saying the image was much mothers giving their children ultimatums to clean up their messy rooms. Many also came up with puns that used her mantra that if an item doesn’t spark joy, it’s time to say goodbye.

Sample these:

I’m 6 episodes in, when does she start blowing shit up? https://t.co/kTPLTTYyHO — Dylan (@dyllyp) January 23, 2019

If you don’t declutter, Marie Kondo will send in her OTHER Clean-Up Crew: Marie’s Kommandos. https://t.co/lYu9kdAP5r — mrbrown (@mrbrown) January 23, 2019

This was basically my Mother when we did the annual “does this still fit” purge in my closet before school season started. https://t.co/2t10ccHX7U — Sally Canfield (@TheLifeofSally) January 23, 2019

Tidy or diedy https://t.co/JFNzwpTZ0k — Alex Kosmach (@Kosmach) January 23, 2019

The internet: but but, we like all of our books!@MarieKondo : DID I STUTTER? https://t.co/kguSvjrd4P — Anais (@TheSleepyRebel) January 23, 2019

Effective ways to tidy the crap in your house and out of you. #SparkJoyOrDie. https://t.co/OgRlUW0Pg7 — C❄️nstance (@BuffaloConnie) January 23, 2019

Marie Kondo has one rule, pic.twitter.com/o6zsgB6TYn — The Warax. (@iAmTheWarax) January 22, 2019

This is what happens when voice assist interprets the stock photo request as “commando” instead of “Kondo.” — Walter Olson (@walterolson) January 22, 2019

Actual footage of me trying to get my husband to KonMari his stuff. — Natalie Payer (@nataliepayer) January 21, 2019

I’m imagining Marie Kondo telling clients about her service now like pic.twitter.com/vx0Ek4KhHI — A Snarky Cat Lady (@ASnarkyCatLady) January 21, 2019

“Your options are simple: you can spark joy or you can spark …. something else.” pic.twitter.com/4Kf9r2ZZAQ — Rich Davis (@richdavisphd) January 21, 2019

*reloads*

I LOVE MESS — Brandon Finnigan (@B_M_Finnigan) January 21, 2019

Oh man if you could snap away clutter that would be awesome. Send it all to the soul gem. 😜 — estee tabernac (@esteetabernac) January 21, 2019