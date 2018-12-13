Huge chocolate spill in Germany reminds people of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Firefighters in a small German town of Westönnen were called in for an emergency that brought a local road to a standstill to clear a “delicious mess” of spilt chocolate. Yes, you read it right. Recreating a scene from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, it reminded people of ‘Willy Wonka’ when a ton of chocolate flowed out of a factory and solidified on the road.

Advertising

According to BBC News, “The road was closed in the western town of Westönnen late on Monday after a tank of chocolate in a factory split and poured into the street.” About 108 sq-ft of the mess was cleared by 25 firefighters using shovels, hot water, and blowtorches.

Delving how the sweet mishap happened, German newspaper Soester Anzeiger reported that a “small technical defect” involving a storage tank caused the sweet and sticky spill from the DreiMeister chocolate factory.

Firefighters to the rescue after German chocolate factory spill https://t.co/q41XzHTFcO via @ReutersCarrel pic.twitter.com/4GtgKEDX66 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) December 12, 2018

Images from the scene quickly went viral, showing a long stretch of the milk chocolate bar set on the road. Many were thrilled and upset at the same time seeing the firefighters shovelling the solidified chocolate. Others couldn’t stop cracking jokes about the situation.

Of all the emissions leaking from factories around the world, this chocolate spill onto a German street might be the grandest one ever. pic.twitter.com/2o1lUCAXbW — Crista Galli (@CristaGalli22) December 13, 2018

So apparently there was this giant chocolate spill in Germany & 25 firefighters were called in to clean it up…

Could have just called a couple of angry women and they would have taken right care of it- just sayin’🤗😋 pic.twitter.com/7b5bZOhuXu — stray cat… (@FinallyEven) December 12, 2018

Giant chocolate spill in Germany…

Why do all the best things always happen to everyone else🙄#NoFair pic.twitter.com/TOcdUUlvzg — BOXBURGER (@BOXBURGERtruck) December 12, 2018

Massive #chocolate spill in Germany my brain

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it Advertising Me: “Looks wunderbar to me” pic.twitter.com/3KruA94Ptb — pinkpanther (@pinkpanther4056) December 12, 2018

A German chocolate factory had a a major spill this week and I can’t stop thinking about Willy wonka pic.twitter.com/IGMetjKT9K — johnny K (@Raider_JK) December 12, 2018

The oompa loompas are now moonlighting as firefighters. “There was a huge chocolate spill in Germany” https://t.co/6vAh2TsxnT — Ella Vate (@EllaVate1) December 13, 2018

Germany is the land of chocolate. pic.twitter.com/tjlRpOty7x — Trevor Herbert (@riadach) December 12, 2018

Guess I need to move to Germany now. Bye everyone! — Scott Prince (@sctprnc) December 12, 2018

There was a huge #chocolate spill in #Germany… it’s the largest accident since Charlie Bucket took over the factory in 1971… sources inside the factory said Charlie got into the fizzie lifting drink again… he’s such a dick when he drinks, the source says. pic.twitter.com/MpSfdG2RsL — Apothem Media (@ApothemMedia) December 12, 2018

Company boss Markus Luckey told AP that if the spill had happened closer to Christmas, “that would have been a catastrophe”. Luckily it wasn’t and the factory is back into action ahead of the festive season.