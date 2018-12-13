Toggle Menu
Huge chocolate spill in Germany reminds people of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

About 108 sq-ft of the "delicious" chocolate mess was cleared by 25 firefighters using shovels, hot water, and blowtorches.

Around 25 firefighters were called in to clear the chocolate spill dubbed as ‘yummy mess’ by many online. (Source: Reuters)

Firefighters in a small German town of Westönnen were called in for an emergency that brought a local road to a standstill to clear a “delicious mess” of spilt chocolate. Yes, you read it right. Recreating a scene from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, it reminded people of ‘Willy Wonka’ when a ton of chocolate flowed out of a factory and solidified on the road.

According to BBC News, “The road was closed in the western town of Westönnen late on Monday after a tank of chocolate in a factory split and poured into the street.” About 108 sq-ft of the mess was cleared by 25 firefighters using shovels, hot water, and blowtorches.

Delving how the sweet mishap happened, German newspaper Soester Anzeiger reported that a “small technical defect” involving a storage tank caused the sweet and sticky spill from the DreiMeister chocolate factory.

Images from the scene quickly went viral, showing a long stretch of the milk chocolate bar set on the road. Many were thrilled and upset at the same time seeing the firefighters shovelling the solidified chocolate. Others couldn’t stop cracking jokes about the situation.

Company boss Markus Luckey told AP that if the spill had happened closer to Christmas, “that would have been a catastrophe”. Luckily it wasn’t and the factory is back into action ahead of the festive season.

