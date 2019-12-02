‘There is no snowfall’: Siri refutes anchor’s weather forecast, leaves netizens in splits

“There is no snow in the forecast,” prompted Siri while BBC meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker was giving updates about the snowfall in Minneapolis and Denver. “There is no snow in the forecast,” prompted Siri while BBC meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker was giving updates about the snowfall in Minneapolis and Denver.

While voice assistants can multi-task for you, like setting alarms and telling the forecast, a TV presenter recently found out it can also land you in an awkward position and contradict you.

As BBC meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker was presenting weather updates for the snowfall in Minneapolis and Denver, US, he was unexpectedly interrupted by Siri — Apple’s virtual assistant — refuting his claim. “There is no snow in the forecast,” prompted Siri, leaving Tomasz red-faced.

When you’re a weather presenter and your watch contradicts your forecast….😆

🔊Sound on👇 pic.twitter.com/YXojblKcIQ — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) November 28, 2019

While Schafernaker was flabbergasted by the unexpected contradiction, he immediately defended himself by saying, “Yeah, but it probably doesn’t know what place I’m talking about.”

The video was tweeted by the official handle of BBC weather along with a caption that read, “When you’re a weather presenter and your watch contradicts your forecast.” The video quickly went viral and amused many.

Brilliant! These two have another career in broadcast comedy…..isnt it good when the slick professionalism slips a bit….proves its human. — David A Naylor (@DavidNaylor52) November 29, 2019

The funny part is this tweet came up on my Apple watch🤣🤣 — Keith (@kittybinks) November 28, 2019

So who got it right then? Siri or the meteorologist? — Valerio Mitritsakis (@valerioparis) December 1, 2019

That is absolutely brilliant love it 😂 — Chris Judge (@chrisjudge007) November 29, 2019

BBC weather presenter: There will be Snow!

Apple Watch: NO! https://t.co/23I7a5Y5yu — uNi73 (@OH73HH) December 1, 2019

