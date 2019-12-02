Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

‘There is no snowfall’: Siri refutes anchor’s weather forecast, leaves netizens in splits

The video was tweeted by the official handle of BBC weather along with a caption that read, "When you're a weather presenter and your watch contradicts your forecast." The video quickly went viral and amused many.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 2, 2019 4:39:20 pm
siri, apple watch interrupts TV presenter, siri interrupts Tomasz Schafernake, BBC reporter, apple watch, smart watch “There is no snow in the forecast,” prompted Siri while BBC meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker was giving updates about the snowfall in Minneapolis and Denver.

While voice assistants can multi-task for you, like setting alarms and telling the forecast, a TV presenter recently found out it can also land you in an awkward position and contradict you.

As BBC meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker was presenting weather updates for the snowfall in Minneapolis and Denver, US, he was unexpectedly interrupted by Siri — Apple’s virtual assistant — refuting his claim. “There is no snow in the forecast,” prompted Siri, leaving Tomasz red-faced.

While Schafernaker was flabbergasted by the unexpected contradiction, he immediately defended himself by saying, “Yeah, but it probably doesn’t know what place I’m talking about.”

The video was tweeted by the official handle of BBC weather along with a caption that read, “When you’re a weather presenter and your watch contradicts your forecast.” The video quickly went viral and amused many.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement