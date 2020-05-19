Therapy dog receives honorary doctorate in veterinary medicine

Moose is one of the school’s four therapy animals. (Picture credit: YouTube/ Kol Damir) Moose is one of the school’s four therapy animals. (Picture credit: YouTube/ Kol Damir)

A therapy dog received an honorary doctorate in veterinary science on Friday for helping thousands of students cope with anxiety and health issues.

Moose, an 8-year-old therapy dog at Virginia Tech, has received the honorary doctorate during the online commencement ceremony for the class of 2020, CNN reported.

According to CNN, Moose is one of the schools four therapy animals who are ambassadors for mental health awareness. The labrador retriever has been with Virginia Tech since 2014.

Moose works at the Cook Counselling Centre and has assisted students in more than 7,500 counselling sessions, according to his owner, licensed counsellor Trent Davis.

Watch the video here:

Davis told CNN that many people haven’t had the best experience with other people or dogs. “In both those cases, Moose provides a very safe and comforting force in the room,” he told the channel.

