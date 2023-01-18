Watch: Theatre troupe recreates biblical paintings as live paintings with actors. Video mesmerises netizens

A theatre troupe that recreated biblical paintings as living paintings by having actors portray the subjects has intrigued netizens and left them in awe after their video was shared on Twitter.

The Ludovica Rambelli Theatre Troupe recreated renowned 16th-century Italian painter Caravaggio’s biblical paintings in a masterful performance accompanied by Mozart’s Requiem. Michael Warburton, an actor, shared the video on Twitter showing the amazing work of art in which theatre artists dressed as subjects of the painting aim to recreate it as a form of live painting.

“CARAVAGGIO’s biblical paintings re-created as living paintings by the incredibly talented Ludovica Rambelli Theatre Troupe, accompanied by Mozart’s Requiem,” Warburton tweeted.

"CARAVAGGIO's biblical paintings re-created as living paintings by the incredibly talented Ludovica Rambelli Theatre Troupe, accompanied by Mozart's Requiem," Warburton tweeted.

Posted on January 15, the video has amassed more than 1.7 million views.

“Wow, they are fantastic,” commented a user on Twitter. “Great Caravaggio! Wonderful! Beautifully re-created! Absolutely Awesome! Biblical expressions are real. We need more of this to remind/refresh our minds of Biblical Truth. Thank you, Michael W,” said another. “What is fascinating to me, aside from the incredible re-creations, is how perfectly they’ve reproduced how distinctively Caravaggio lit his subjects,” wrote a third. “It’s very strange and very beautiful. The lighting work is exceptional, it really captures the way he used light, doesn’t it? Plus turns real humans painterly,” expressed another netizen.

The performance was enacted in 2018. The idea behind the art form came to Malatheatre company’s founder Ludovica Rambelli, who passed away in April 2017, during a lecture at University of Naples on Caravaggio’s way of working. That’s when Rambelli realised that the best way to explain it was through a theatrical performance. Caravaggio is best known for being a renowned yet controversial Italian painter of the late 1500s and early 1600s.