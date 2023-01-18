scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Watch: Theatre troupe recreates biblical paintings as live paintings with actors. Video mesmerises netizens

The Ludovica Rambelli Theatre Troupe recreated renowned 16th-century Italian painter Caravaggio’s biblical paintings in a masterful performance.

Theatre troupe recreates biblical paintings as live paintings with actors, Ludovica Rambelli Theatre Troupe, Caravaggio, biblical paintings, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe idea behind the art form came to Malatheatre company’s founder Ludovica Rambelli, who passed away in April 2017.

A theatre troupe that recreated biblical paintings as living paintings by having actors portray the subjects has intrigued netizens and left them in awe after their video was shared on Twitter.

The Ludovica Rambelli Theatre Troupe recreated renowned 16th-century Italian painter Caravaggio’s biblical paintings in a masterful performance accompanied by Mozart’s Requiem. Michael Warburton, an actor, shared the video on Twitter showing the amazing work of art in which theatre artists dressed as subjects of the painting aim to recreate it as a form of live painting.

Also Read |‘This is unreal’: Chennai artist’s filter coffee painting blows away people’s mind

“CARAVAGGIO’s biblical paintings re-created as living paintings by the incredibly talented Ludovica Rambelli Theatre Troupe, accompanied by Mozart’s Requiem,” Warburton tweeted.

Posted on January 15, the video has amassed more than 1.7 million views.

“Wow, they are fantastic,” commented a user on Twitter. “Great Caravaggio! Wonderful! Beautifully re-created! Absolutely Awesome! Biblical expressions are real. We need more of this to remind/refresh our minds of Biblical Truth. Thank you, Michael W,” said another. “What is fascinating to me, aside from the incredible re-creations, is how perfectly they’ve reproduced how distinctively Caravaggio lit his subjects,” wrote a third. “It’s very strange and very beautiful. The lighting work is exceptional, it really captures the way he used light, doesn’t it? Plus turns real humans painterly,” expressed another netizen.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
China’s population falls: How India’s situation is different,...
China’s population falls: How India’s situation is different,...

The performance was enacted in 2018. The idea behind the art form came to Malatheatre company’s founder Ludovica Rambelli, who passed away in April 2017, during a lecture at University of Naples on Caravaggio’s way of working. That’s when Rambelli realised that the best way to explain it was through a theatrical performance. Caravaggio is best known for being a renowned yet controversial Italian painter of the late 1500s and early 1600s.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 10:47 IST
Next Story

Sayantani Ghosh doubles down on criticism of Radhika Madan’s comments about TV: ‘Don’t treat it as stepping stone…’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close