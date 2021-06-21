Watch: World’s oldest alligator in captivity celebrates 85th birthday at Belgrade Zoo

The alligator is quite agile for his age, a sign he's in good health.

Muja, the world’s oldest captive alligator, recently celebrated its 85th birthday and pictures and videos of the same are making rounds on the internet.

While the average lifespan of an alligator is around 30 to 50 years, this reptile has managed to survive multiple bombings to become a star on TikTok.

According to news agency Reuters, Muja arrived in Belgrade from Germany in August 1937. While the zookeepers don’t know the exact hatch date, an old news clipping from 1937 states that he was around two years old then. He officially became the world’s oldest captive alligator when Moscow zoo’s Saturn died in May.

In his many years of existence, the alligator has lived through three bombings in Serbia, according to a BBC report. He has survived being bombed during World War II in 1941 and 1944 and the NATO bombing of 1999.

The alligator just celebrated his birthday in the Serbian zoo. The veterinarians reportedly said that the animal at least 85, and suggested a possibility of the animal being older. Muja is quite agile for his age—a sign he is still in good health.

The only time vets were concerned for his health was in 2012 when a sore foot turned out to be gangrene. The BBC report stated that his foot had to be amputated to save his life.

According to AFP, the alligator’s diet consists of skinned rats, rabbits, birds, horse meat and beef.

Recently, he has gained immense popularity on TikTok as well. The alligator has multiple videos with more than 1 lakh views. “People love him. We post about Muja to let everyone know he is healthy and doing well,” said Andrej Manojlovic of Belgrade Zoo to BBC.

Take a look at the magnificent animal below: