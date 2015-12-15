The world gets its first test-tube puppies, and they’re so cute

(Source: YouTube screenshot) (Source: YouTube screenshot)

Researchers from Cornell University have finally succeeded in breeding the world’s first puppies via in-vitro fertilisation (IVF). This breakthrough has come after nearly three decades of trying. To put it in perspective, the world’s first human test-tube baby — Louise Brown Oldham — was born in 1978. “Since the mid-1970s, people have been trying to do this in a dog and have been unsuccessful,” said Dr Alex Travis, lead researcher from Cornell’s college of veterinary medicine.

CNN reported that two of the puppies are from a beagle mother and a cocker spaniel father, and the other five were from two sets of beagle fathers and mothers. Cannon, Red, Green, Cornelia, Buddy, Kiwi and Ivy le Fleur are now five months old and every bit as healthy and naughty as regular puppies. You can see their cuteness on display here.

Online reception of the news has been mostly positive, with many calling it the ‘most adorable breakthrough ever’. Although there were concerns by the Twitterati about the population of the canine species, many applauded the fact that this would help in the research for prevention and cure of diseases in the future. Animal lovers were hopeful that the technology could now be used for all endangered species.

Science alert reported that the team had to overcome a number of challenges to make the process work. Picking the right time to collect mature eggs from the female oviduct proved difficult, as dogs’ reproductive cycles occur only twice a year typically. Dr Travis said they have now achieved 80-90 % success in fertilisation rates.

If the success of this IVF experiment can be replicated, it will provide hope in preserving endangered species such as the African wild dog, the numbers of which have come down to an alarming 3,000.

“IVF is also important for the health of our pets because it opens up the possibility that we could identify certain genes that cause disease and then fix those,” Dr Travis said. Dogs share more than 350 similar heritable disorders and traits with humans — almost twice the number as any other species — according to the journal PLoS One. “Instead of trying to cure disease, we can help prevent it from happening in the first place,” Dr Travis signed off.

