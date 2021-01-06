The Weeknd makes fan art his Instagram profile picture and sparks a new trend

Canadian singer and songwriter Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, who is better known by his stage name The Weeknd, changed his Instagram profile picture to a work fan art and also ended by kickstarting a trend in which people tried to draw him.
According to reports, the caricature by Twitter user Ballpoint Papi had been shared in 2017.
@theweeknd fan art pic.twitter.com/1kjsYRN3qQ
— Ballpoint Papi (@Tw1tterPicasso) November 15, 2017
It’s not clear what prompted the singer to make the drawing his profile picture years later.
Take a look at some of the reactions here:
The Weeknd’s profile picture on Instagram is why I love him so much 🤣🤣🤣
— New Year New Nigga 🥵🎊 (@yagirlnalani) January 4, 2021
The fact that The Weeknd made this his Instagram profile photo still has me shocked pic.twitter.com/rCt6B7MVRG
— Sanade 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@sweetsanade) January 3, 2021
my respect for him 📈📈📈
— kayla (@__nyquil__) January 2, 2021
King behavior
— don’t want no friends🌈🔥🌈🔪 (@misto404) January 3, 2021
He did it. The mad man actually did it
— njsimpknight (@DarkKnightOfNJ) January 2, 2021
Fans around the world too came up with fan arts of the singer, kick-starting the trend ‘I drew The Weeknd’. Take a look at some of the entries here:
i drew the weeknd because why not pic.twitter.com/wJNXEnvHcp
— الشاي بلبن المزمزء (@Shaybelaban_) January 4, 2021
i drew @theweeknd pic.twitter.com/UYXb3CL2Ge
— kurt (@KurtJustinTan) January 3, 2021
Hi I also drew the weeknd 😁 @theweeknd pic.twitter.com/aRjf973wlO
— Shaujat.art (@shaujat_art) January 5, 2021
I drew @theweeknd #TheWeeknd #XOTWOD #xofam #drawing pic.twitter.com/xmAFGsoY8e
— Aiko_gin (@Aikogin2) January 2, 2021
i DrEw ThE WeEkNd pic.twitter.com/QmFcJQQ6aS
— LeoXO (@ReppingXO) January 3, 2021
I drew the @theweeknd pic.twitter.com/AZ8S1EdYk2
— @rooturaj1420 (@rooturaj1420) January 5, 2021
