The Weeknd makes fan art his Instagram profile picture and sparks a new trend

While celebrities usually appreciate fan arts by sharing them on their social media accounts, The 30-year-old went beyond his way and made the illustration, his Instagram profile picture.

Canadian singer and songwriter Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, who is better known by his stage name The Weeknd, changed his Instagram profile picture to a work fan art and also ended by kickstarting a trend in which people tried to draw him.

According to reports, the caricature by Twitter user Ballpoint Papi had been shared in 2017.

It’s not clear what prompted the singer to make the drawing his profile picture years later.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The Weeknd’s profile picture on Instagram is why I love him so much 🤣🤣🤣 — New Year New Nigga 🥵🎊 (@yagirlnalani) January 4, 2021

The fact that The Weeknd made this his Instagram profile photo still has me shocked pic.twitter.com/rCt6B7MVRG — Sanade 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@sweetsanade) January 3, 2021

my respect for him 📈📈📈 — kayla (@__nyquil__) January 2, 2021

King behavior — don’t want no friends🌈🔥🌈🔪 (@misto404) January 3, 2021

He did it. The mad man actually did it — njsimpknight (@DarkKnightOfNJ) January 2, 2021

Fans around the world too came up with fan arts of the singer, kick-starting the trend ‘I drew The Weeknd’. Take a look at some of the entries here:

i drew the weeknd because why not pic.twitter.com/wJNXEnvHcp — الشاي بلبن المزمزء (@Shaybelaban_) January 4, 2021