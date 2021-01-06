scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 06, 2021
The Weeknd makes fan art his Instagram profile picture and sparks a new trend

According to reports, the caricature by Twitter user Ballpoint Papi had been shared in 2017.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 6, 2021 4:39:30 pm
The Weeknd, Fan art profile picture, Instagram, I drew The Weeknd trend, The Weeknd fan art, I drew The Weeknd challenge, I drew The Weeknd social media viral challenge, The Weeknd fan art challenge, Trending news, Indian Express news.While celebrities usually appreciate fan arts by sharing them on their social media accounts, The 30-year-old went beyond his way and made the illustration, his Instagram profile picture.

Canadian singer and songwriter Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, who is better known by his stage name The Weeknd, changed his Instagram profile picture to a work fan art and also ended by kickstarting a trend in which people tried to draw him.

It’s not clear what prompted the singer to make the drawing his profile picture years later.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Fans around the world too came up with fan arts of the singer, kick-starting the trend ‘I drew The Weeknd’. Take a look at some of the entries here:

