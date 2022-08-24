scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

The way this man eats a hot dog has netizens divided

A viral video that shows a man eating a hot dog by poking it with a straw and dipping it in beer was shot during a baseball game.

Man dips hotdog in beer, weird food combination hotdog and beer, man pokes hotdog with straw, bizarre food baseball game, man dips hotdog beer after poking it with straw, Indian expressDespite prompting sharp reactions, the original video of a man eating a hotdog by dipping it in beer has gathered over 63,000 likes.

There are many unsaid rules about eating certain foods, but sometimes people pair different snacks and drinks which may make others gag. Something similar was seen at a baseball game in the US, where a spectator was recorded eating a hot dog by poking it with a straw and dipping it in beer.

The visual of this unusual act was first posted online by Instagram user Nicolas Heller (newyorknico), on August 23, 2022. Since then this video has been reshared widely on other social media platforms.

On Twitter many people expressed their revulsion toward the man’s eating habits. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user exclaimed in disgust and wrote, “NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!”. Another user said, “If you do this at our ballpark, we will ask you politely, yet firmly, to leave.”

 

However, many people also defended the unidentified man. Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “My dude minding his own business enjoying life as sees fit and isn’t harming a damn soul. Gotta stop hating on others joy y’all.” Another user remarked, “Umm, I don’t t see what’s wrong with it. As a kid we would use twizzlers as a straw in our soda. This is basically a grownups version 😂”.

Among the divided reactions, a Twitter user criticised the netizens for sharing unsolicited pictures of strangers on the internet and wrote, ‘Why do we feel the need to “sneak film” or take “sneak pics” of so many people nowadays? To me, that’s much more alarming than how someone elects to eat or drink their meal.’

