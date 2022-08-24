The way this man eats a hot dog has netizens divided

There are many unsaid rules about eating certain foods, but sometimes people pair different snacks and drinks which may make others gag. Something similar was seen at a baseball game in the US, where a spectator was recorded eating a hot dog by poking it with a straw and dipping it in beer.

The visual of this unusual act was first posted online by Instagram user Nicolas Heller (newyorknico), on August 23, 2022. Since then this video has been reshared widely on other social media platforms.

On Twitter many people expressed their revulsion toward the man’s eating habits. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user exclaimed in disgust and wrote, “NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!”. Another user said, “If you do this at our ballpark, we will ask you politely, yet firmly, to leave.”

My dude minding his own business enjoying life as sees fit and isn’t harming a damn soul. Gotta stop hating on others joy y’all. — Footbawwwwww (@JayBeyonshire) August 23, 2022

Makes sense to me! https://t.co/6Nq0DMAWCE — Chuck Webster MD, MS AI, MS Systems Engineering (@wareFLO) August 23, 2022

Okay guys – I know how gross this looks. My dad was in the American Field Service during WWII & housed with the British Red Cross. They put salt in their beer. He continued to do that. What would the hot dog add other than salt? — Molly Ebelhare (@EbelhareMolly) August 23, 2022

When people start holding their sausage barehanded no bun something is going down. Add the straw used to poke holes on both sides of it & sucking it out you got my attention. Lol 😆 smh — @Michael Petty (@MOdeadhead92) August 23, 2022

When I was working for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, there was a guy who would put an ice cream sandwich in his hot dog and then dunk it in beer. It was insane. — Jack Dunn (@jfdunn19) August 23, 2022

Umm, I don’t t see what’s wrong with it. As a kid we would use twizzlers as a straw in our soda.

This is basically a grownups version 😂 — Jet- (@jetusername) August 23, 2022

Why do we feel the need to “sneak film” or take “sneak pics” of so many people nowadays?

To me, that’s much more alarming than how someone elects to eat or drink their meal. https://t.co/AgLoUNypts — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) August 23, 2022

However, many people also defended the unidentified man. Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “My dude minding his own business enjoying life as sees fit and isn’t harming a damn soul. Gotta stop hating on others joy y’all.” Another user remarked, “Umm, I don’t t see what’s wrong with it. As a kid we would use twizzlers as a straw in our soda. This is basically a grownups version 😂”.

Among the divided reactions, a Twitter user criticised the netizens for sharing unsolicited pictures of strangers on the internet and wrote, ‘Why do we feel the need to “sneak film” or take “sneak pics” of so many people nowadays? To me, that’s much more alarming than how someone elects to eat or drink their meal.’