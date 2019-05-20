Syrian national breaks record for the largest collection of dog related items

A Syrian national Mary Elias, who is a cynophilist, holds The Guinness World Record for having 1,496 dog-related items and it is the largest collection recorded till date. While dogs are known to be a man’s best friend, however, Elias has taken her dog fancy beyond the limit.

Elias told the Guinness World Records that the first two dog statues, which she received, were gifted to her by her friends. Later, it became a habit after which whenever she travelled and something fancied her, she made sure to add it to her collection.

“It is a great achievement, when I think that out of seven billion people living on earth, I am the number one for the largest collection of dog-related items.” https://t.co/bPNPlv1rgt — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) May 16, 2019

Think you love dogs? You might not compared to record holder Mary Elias! https://t.co/bPNPlv1rgt pic.twitter.com/uGg5CDYxh8 — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) May 17, 2019

Soon enough, the passion of her collecting things became an addiction. Elias collected pencil sharpeners shaped like dogs and even has a unique collection of statues, keychains, mugs, jewellery, pillows as well as mini-vacuum cleaners, measurement tapes among other things. Ellias wanted people to know about her collection and to be recognised globally, she aimed for getting the Guinness World Record.

Mary Elias’ received dog statues as gifts from her friends. She eventually went on to collect a record-breaking 1,496 dog-related items https://t.co/bPNPlvj2F3 pic.twitter.com/QyHWvRpopv — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) May 16, 2019

Regarding her love for dogs and the record, she said, “I have two beautiful dogs, mini Pomeranian, and black German shepherd. I love all dogs of different breeds in general, but my favourite ones are German shepherd and golden retriever.”

“It is a great achievement when I think that out of seven billion people living on earth, I am the number one for the largest collection of dog-related items. I get such a great feeling that I cannot even explain,” she told the record company.