The story behind this viral picture of a note with a rose will break your heart

It did not take long for the post to go viral, with many relating to the woman and her loss. (Source: BVGS/Twitter)

It is never easy to cope with the loss of a loved one. While every individual has a different way of dealing with the demise of someone they love, sometimes a genuine gesture can go a long way in helping to cope with the grief. A tweet by Bishop Vesey’s Grammar School Rowing Club has gone viral after it shared a heartbreaking note left by a woman near a lake.

The note read, “Please can someone throw this into the lake for me? My late husband’s ashes are in the lake and I can’t get to the lakeside in my wheelchair anymore and gates are locked – have to drive back up north tonight. Thank you x.” The note was accompanied by a red rose.

ALSO READ | This story about a midnight pizza delivery for a terminally ill man is winning hearts online

The club’s posted the note on Twitter alongside a second photograph showing the rose floating in the middle of the lake. “This note was left on the gate at the water this afternoon. No name or number left but whoever you are, rest assured your rose is in place in the middle of the lake,” the club tweeted.

This note was left on the gate at the water this afternoon. No name or number left but whoever you are, rest assured your rose is in place in the middle of the lake. pic.twitter.com/GAQcbQRSZJ — BVGS Rowing (@BVGSRowing) October 18, 2018

It did not take long for the post to go viral, with many relating to the woman and her loss. While many hoped that the post would somehow reach back to the anonymous lady, others were moved by the sweet gesture of the person who tweeted the incident.

I hope that this woman knows that her message went viral, and is being appreciated in the United States. Love, condolences, and many thanks to the people who shared this bit of humanity. We are better people for sharing this. — AtléticaDeNuevaYork (@nyc_atm) October 18, 2018

Faith in humanity – restored ❤ — Mouth of Sauron (@simon_lindsell) October 18, 2018

This is so nice but so sad. Brilliant by @BVGSRowing — Matt Guest (@Guesty22) October 20, 2018

Sometimes Twitter can be a real cesspit….. But then one day of light shines out . Well done — jim kerr (@jimkerr09612189) October 19, 2018

This the saddest and most beautiful thing ive ever read https://t.co/CIM55nq4Nu — Balls (@DcruzDanial) October 21, 2018

Humanity at its best https://t.co/0yAGk9O4yM — PeOpLe PoWeR (@R3yban) October 21, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd