The ‘snoot dog challenge’ is the latest Twitter trend keeping pet owners busy

The Internet is for everyone and the latest snoot challenge is a clear proof of that. Dog owners all around the world are posting videos of their pets performing the viral craze that has taken over various social media platforms. Wondering what the challenge is? It basically requires a dog to come and place their snouts inside a certain object or a shape made with hands by their owners.

The shapes can be anything from a triangle, circle to a hearts. Several such videos of the challenge have gone viral. Some clips also feature the pets placing their snouts inside a loaf of bread or a stuffed doughnut. When it comes to Internet challenges that involve pets, especially dogs, it does not take long for them to go viral. Check out some of the cutest videos of dogs doing the snoot challenge.

Apparently the #SnootChallenge is a thing… Well challenge accepted! pic.twitter.com/DBcl2DpUe8 — Paw & Order (@Paw_n_Order) August 23, 2018

However, there were some dogs who tried the challenge but failed. The videos are cute nonetheless. Give them a watch here:

Thorin is what we like to call “unconventional” 😂 and we love him for that 12/10 for the the effort #snootchallenge #snoot @dog_rates pic.twitter.com/hipQeBxZZ8 — Samantha Chapman (@thompsos3) August 24, 2018

I’m sure you’ve seen the snoot challenge where dogs put their noses through their owner’s hand?? Here’s my dog completely ignoring my dad n jumping past 😭😭 the little weirdo omg dying pic.twitter.com/VsKcO8CUf8 — Kelsey 🌹 (@kelsey_edwardsx) August 25, 2018

This is what my Katana thinks of the #snootchallenge pic.twitter.com/QwkA0hLwHT — Sara(h) Smile (@SarahJMcCauley) August 21, 2018

Have you tried the challenge with your dog? Tell us in the comments section below.

