Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

The ‘snoot dog challenge’ is the latest Twitter trend keeping pet owners busy

When it comes to Internet challenges that involve pets, especially dogs, it does not take long for them to go viral. Check out some of the cutest videos of dogs doing the snoot challenge.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 29, 2018 6:56:52 pm
snoot challenge, what is snoot challenge, funny snoot challenge, snoot challenge fail, funny dog videos, funny viral videos, Have you tried the challenge with your dog? (Source: D_Vaughn/Twitter)

The Internet is for everyone and the latest snoot challenge is a clear proof of that. Dog owners all around the world are posting videos of their pets performing the viral craze that has taken over various social media platforms. Wondering what the challenge is? It basically requires a dog to come and place their snouts inside a certain object or a shape made with hands by their owners.

ALSO READ | People fooling their pets with ‘What The Fluff Challenge’ will leave you ROFL-ing!

The shapes can be anything from a triangle, circle to a hearts. Several such videos of the challenge have gone viral. Some clips also feature the pets placing their snouts inside a loaf of bread or a stuffed doughnut. When it comes to Internet challenges that involve pets, especially dogs, it does not take long for them to go viral. Check out some of the cutest videos of dogs doing the snoot challenge.

However, there were some dogs who tried the challenge but failed. The videos are cute nonetheless. Give them a watch here:

Have you tried the challenge with your dog? Tell us in the comments section below.

