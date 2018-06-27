Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Mexicans can’t keep calm as The Simpsons predicted they are going to be in the final!

Portuguese newspaper Eco took it further by drawing a connection between the recent scandal tainted the Mexican team and The Simpsons showing a player with green jersey sitting in a pool surrounded by women. Now Mexican fans are praying the prediction comes true.

Updated: June 27, 2018 9:22:59 pm
the simpsons, football world cup, fifa world cup 2018, mexico vs sweden, mexico vs portugal, mexico final world cup, football news, viral news In a 1997 episode the Simpsons showed Mexico vs Portugal match to determine who is the best team in the world.
The football mania is increasing as the FIFA world cup has reached the knockout stage. As Mexico and Sweden battle it out on the match today, some people on the Internet are quite sure they will make it to the final. Not only that, they also think it’s going to be an epic battle against Portugal. Wondering how they are so sure? Well, it’s nothing but The Simpsons. Yes, after dozens of predictions by the superhit animation series, football buffs have come across a 1997 episode from the show featuring a ‘soccer’ tournament “to determine which nation is the greatest on earth, Mexico or Portugal?” And now fans have linked the two. From Donald Trump’s election victory to not one but two events at PyeongChang OlymicsThe Simpsons predictions are wrong rarely.

The match was featured in ‘The Cartridge Family’, the fifth episode of season nine which was aired 20 years ago. While the Twitter buzz was there ever since Mexico’s shocking victory against Germany, it grew stronger after Portugal’s dramatic draw with Iran on Monday which saw them finish second in Group B, putting them into the top half of the draw for the knockout stage. Some even remarked that Ronaldo missing out penalty against Iran now “makes sense.” And as Mexico has locked horns with Sweden now, fans are praying the North American team wins it based on the prediction.

Here’s what people are saying:

Portuguese newspaper Eco took it further by drawing a connection between the recent scandal that tainted the Mexican team and The Simpsons showing a player with green jersey sitting in a pool surrounded by women. “There seems to be a reference to the scandal that recently plagued the Mexican team who allegedly partied with several women before the beginning of the tournament,” the report said.

Watch the clip here:

Do you think the Simpsons prediction will be correct this time? Tell us in comments below.

