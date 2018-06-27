FIFA World Cup 2018: Mexicans can’t keep calm as The Simpsons predicted they are going to be in the final!

In a 1997 episode the Simpsons showed Mexico vs Portugal match to determine who is the best team in the world. In a 1997 episode the Simpsons showed Mexico vs Portugal match to determine who is the best team in the world.

The football mania is increasing as the FIFA world cup has reached the knockout stage. As Mexico and Sweden battle it out on the match today, some people on the Internet are quite sure they will make it to the final. Not only that, they also think it’s going to be an epic battle against Portugal. Wondering how they are so sure? Well, it’s nothing but The Simpsons. Yes, after dozens of predictions by the superhit animation series, football buffs have come across a 1997 episode from the show featuring a ‘soccer’ tournament “to determine which nation is the greatest on earth, Mexico or Portugal?” And now fans have linked the two. From Donald Trump’s election victory to not one but two events at PyeongChang Olymics – The Simpsons predictions are wrong rarely.

The match was featured in ‘The Cartridge Family’, the fifth episode of season nine which was aired 20 years ago. While the Twitter buzz was there ever since Mexico’s shocking victory against Germany, it grew stronger after Portugal’s dramatic draw with Iran on Monday which saw them finish second in Group B, putting them into the top half of the draw for the knockout stage. Some even remarked that Ronaldo missing out penalty against Iran now “makes sense.” And as Mexico has locked horns with Sweden now, fans are praying the North American team wins it based on the prediction.

Here’s what people are saying:

The Simpsons predicted a Mexico V Portugal final. Its all going to be okay I promise. — Jose Moreno (@joebolt_4) June 27, 2018

I’m really hoping the Simpsons prediction of Mexico being in the final comes true #MEXSWE pic.twitter.com/Lyvn0reBR2 — alexa 🌱 (@alexabocanegra1) June 27, 2018

Simpson’s predicted Portugal Mexico so I’m not worried — Kev (@kin6kev) June 27, 2018

if mexico get qualified i’ll believe the simpsons saying that the final match in the wc is gonna be between mexico and portugal💀 — g(ree)n (@tmhftrauhl) June 27, 2018

Bruh the simpsons cannot be wrong ! Mexico will go through 😤😫 — Bayron R (@RazorWRX) June 27, 2018

I believe in Simpsons 🙃 pic.twitter.com/FqwLSUDEm3 — itsZTrading (@itsZTrading) June 26, 2018

the Simpsons have predicted Portugal 🇵🇹 to win the World Cup: last 16:

🇵🇹 Portugal 2

🇺🇾 Uruguay 1 quarter-final:

🇵🇹 Portugal 1

🇫🇷 France 0 semi-final:

🇵🇹 Portugal 2

🇧🇷 Brazil 1 Final:

🇵🇹 Portugal 1 (4) 🏆

🇲🇽 Mexico 1 (3) guys, it’s happening! pic.twitter.com/wKdDNdNe6G — safin (@safxn) June 25, 2018

In one of “The Simpsons” episode from 1997, a Mexican national team player is in a hot tub with a group of women right before the World Cup.

The final is between Mexico and Portugal.

The game ended in a draw. pic.twitter.com/6gRIK67AXn — ℤav Salamander (@ZavsFutbol) June 24, 2018

I SWEAR ON EVERYTHING IF THE SIMPSONS GET THE WORLD CUP PREDICTION RIGHT IMA FLIP. IMA NEED ANSWERS THIS IS ENOUGH — reGGie (@TwooGees) June 27, 2018

😂😂😂 So C.Ronaldo missed the penalty intentionally so as to follow the prediction of Simpsons — Kit Yan (@KityanChan) June 27, 2018

I really need this Simpsons prediction to be real. 🇲🇽⚽️ #VamosMexico — Susan Diego (@sussiiiiieee) June 27, 2018

The Simpsons in the season 9 (1997) predicted a football final between Portugal and México!! Wow.. I frankly can’t stop myself from believing in this ’cause the cartoon had such an impressive history of valid predictions and connotations. pic.twitter.com/lMyqVVUN7C — Nesrine (@saturnnes) June 22, 2018

I know they’ve predicted some wild things in the past but if The Simpsons’ World Cup Final prediction comes true, it will go down in the Obeah Hall of Fame forsure. pic.twitter.com/N3ZGQDxsoz — Michael Saunders 🇵🇹 (@Angelo_vo) June 24, 2018

The Simpsons even called Neymar in this World Cup 😂 pic.twitter.com/eHsr55otBi — A.J (@AshBonney_) June 27, 2018

The Simpson’s predicting Maradonna at the World Cup. Insane. pic.twitter.com/vT4Txi1nLj — • (@BesicxIIy) June 26, 2018

Portuguese newspaper Eco took it further by drawing a connection between the recent scandal that tainted the Mexican team and The Simpsons showing a player with green jersey sitting in a pool surrounded by women. “There seems to be a reference to the scandal that recently plagued the Mexican team who allegedly partied with several women before the beginning of the tournament,” the report said.

Watch the clip here:

