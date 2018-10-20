The Simpsons did it again! They predicted the legalisation of marijuana in Canada 13 years ago

The Canadian Flanders offers Ned a joint, pointing out that “it’s legal” in Canada.

For 30 years, ‘The Simpsons’ have ruled the screens and the hearts of millions of audience worldwide. While Bart, Marge, Homer, Lisa, Maggie and the other citizens of Springfield have entertained people with their antics — the new age viewers kept going back to the show for something else — predictions. And it seems, they have done it again, this time predicting the legalisation of marijuana in Canada.

The Simpsons, which paved a path for many other animated sitcoms, is known for its mind-boggling forecasts. And ever since it predicted Trump’s 2016 victory, it just keeps coming.

In a 2005 episode called ‘Midnight RX’, the Simpson family travelled over the border from Springfield to Canada following an increase in the price of prescription drugs that made them too expensive in the US. In the story, Simpson’s neighbour Ned Flanders meeting his Great White North doppelgänger, who was similar to the goody-goody Christian Ned, is seemingly all ways but one: he smokes the “reeferino.” The Canadian Flanders offers Ned a joint, pointing out that “it’s legal” in Canada. Yes, 13 years ago, the showrunners predicted what the world only got to know on Wednesday (October 17).

Watch the clip here:

In the story plot, due to surging insurance prices, Homer, Grampa Simpson, Ned and Apu begin smuggling prescription drugs out of Canada into the United States, but it was this scene that got everyone hooked.

Canada became the first major world economy to legalise recreational marijuana, but with provisions, including not smoking while driving.

