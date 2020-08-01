scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 01, 2020
Top News

The Royal Ballet dancers perform on London canal side, video leaves netizens mesmerised

Annette Buvoli and Harry Churches, who belonged to the renowned ballet company, The Royal Ballet, were filmed on Wednesday when they were rehearsing for a show later in the month.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 1, 2020 2:04:30 pm
London, ballet performance, Ballet duet, Ballet dance, Ballet dance Regent's Canal, Viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news  As cyclists and passersby along the Regent’s Canal watched by, the duo danced to composition by Italian composer Ennio Morricone. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Katie Gatens)

Passersby along the Regent’s Canal in London were treated to a stunning impromptu performance from a pair of ballet dancers. Annette Buvoli and Harry Churches, who belonged to the renowned ballet company The Royal Ballet, were filmed on Wednesday when they were rehearsing for a show later in the month.

The rehearsal-performance was held on a pontoon, at the backdrop of Potemkin Theatre in East London.

As cyclists and passersby along the Regent’s Canal watched, the duo danced to composition by Italian composer Ennio Morricone, reported Daily Mail.

Watch the video here:

The video delighted many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

As per a Daily Mail report, Buvoli, an American dancer, is a First Artist at the Royal Ballet, while Churches is an Artist at the company and hails from Australia.

Though The Royal Ballet is currently not open for live performances due to the ongoing pandemic, the company often live streams shows and collaborates with groups for low key events, abiding by social distancing norms.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 01: Latest News

Advertisement