The Royal Ballet dancers perform on London canal side, video leaves netizens mesmerised

Passersby along the Regent’s Canal in London were treated to a stunning impromptu performance from a pair of ballet dancers. Annette Buvoli and Harry Churches, who belonged to the renowned ballet company The Royal Ballet, were filmed on Wednesday when they were rehearsing for a show later in the month.

The rehearsal-performance was held on a pontoon, at the backdrop of Potemkin Theatre in East London.

As cyclists and passersby along the Regent’s Canal watched, the duo danced to composition by Italian composer Ennio Morricone, reported Daily Mail.

Watch the video here:

Cycled home from work, came across this over the other side of the canal. London, you are honestly sometimes the best ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fwEl8A6Oav — Katie Gatens (@katie_gatens) July 29, 2020

The video delighted many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

SO lovely – makes me very homesick for London….. — Simon Schama (@simon_schama) July 29, 2020

I bet they are complaining about their noisy neighbours but in the spirit of dance 😇 — Paul Williams (@Paul153) July 30, 2020

Wonderful. What a surprising and exhilarating experience to come across something so beautiful, completely out of the blue. — TheEthicalFoodie (@FoodEthicist) July 29, 2020

Now I just need to learn to dance…. — Pippa Jones (@PippaJones9) July 31, 2020

Wow that’s simply amazing — Marlene Obst (@MarleneObst) July 31, 2020

These are dancers from the Royal Ballet, among others. #Disdancing. — (((Peter Vintner Esq.))) #FBPE 🇬🇧🇪🇺🇮🇹 (@pvandck) July 30, 2020

Thanks for posting this wonderful dance collaboration. It lifts the soul and is quite beautiful. They are talented, brilliant people. We are sludge without the performing arts. Great is luck to all and thanks again for this 👏🏼 — 🕷Elaine ClosEUre 🕷 (@MrsBlinkle) July 31, 2020

Wow, it’s like, so beautiful, because like, they’re doing ballet yeah? But it’s next to like, a smelly old canal. I just think the juxtaposition is so, like, refreshing, you know? — Martyn Battle (@MartynBattle) July 30, 2020

As per a Daily Mail report, Buvoli, an American dancer, is a First Artist at the Royal Ballet, while Churches is an Artist at the company and hails from Australia.

Though The Royal Ballet is currently not open for live performances due to the ongoing pandemic, the company often live streams shows and collaborates with groups for low key events, abiding by social distancing norms.

