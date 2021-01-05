Dwayne Johnson’s daughter’s response after spilling spaghetti is winning hearts online

With a following of over 210 million followers on his Instagram account, it did not take long for the video to go viral and be flooded with reactions

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as ‘The Rock’, was very adorably tricked by his daughter after she blamed a “fairy” for spilling spaghetti on the floor.

In a video shared by Johnson, his two-year-old Tiana is seen feigning innocence and trying to evade questions after spilling raw spaghetti on the floor. As he spoke, Tiana is seen dropping another bunch of spaghetti noodles.

“If I ever find this ‘Paghetti fairy’ who made all this mess I’m slappin’ its wings off,” wrote Johnson. Sharing how “baby Tia” put the blame on the “Paghetti fairy”, Johnson wrote that the incident was one of the funniest things he experienced “in a long time”.

With over 210 million followers on his Instagram account, it did not take long for the video to go viral and be flooded with reactions. While many were quite pleased with his daughter’s reply to the probing questions, others could not get over the little girl putting the blame on a fairy.