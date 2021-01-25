‘I may be bald but…’: The Rock shows off his ‘hair skills’

Many were also impressed with the former wrestler's skills while handling his daughter's hair.

The Rock’s latest Instagram post gave his followers a glimpse of his “exceptional hair skills” as he combed through the “painful tangles” of his daughter Tiana.

In the first picture, the little girl looked “terrified” as the former professional wrestler set out to work on her hair. But in the second snap, she seems relaxed.

“Now despite my two years old looking completely TERRIFIED for her life that daddy is solely responsible for getting all the painful tangles out of her hair…” Johnson wrote. “I may be bald but I know a thing or two about hair. Mainly because I wish I had it,” he added.

Read the full post here:

With over 200 million followers on Instagram, it did not take long for the post to go viral and be flooded with netizens gushing over the father-daughter duo.

Many were also impressed with the former wrestler’s skills while handling his daughter’s hair.