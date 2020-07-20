How far can you go for butter chicken? This is what a Melbourne man did

Following a decline in May-June, Australia has again reported a spike in Covid-19 cases resulting in authorities to impose lockdown restrictions. (Source: Getty Images) Following a decline in May-June, Australia has again reported a spike in Covid-19 cases resulting in authorities to impose lockdown restrictions. (Source: Getty Images)

At a time when a few cities in Australia are seeing a renewed surge in Covid-19 cases, especially Melbourne, which has been put under a lockdown, a man defied all restrictions and travelled 30 km just to eat his favourite butter chicken.

The Victorian man was caught travelling from Werribee to Melbourne’s CBD when he was on his way to pick up the dish.

According to a SkyNews report, the man drove over 30 km to pick the special dish cooked at a particular restaurant and was fined $1652 (Rs. 1,23,809) for breaching the rules.

While the craving surely left the man with a dent in his pocket, netizens are quite intrigued by the bizarre incident, with many wondering what was so special in the dish.

There have been a few food related breaches … the KFC party and the guy that travelled all the way to the CBD for his butter chicken … maybe a Melbourne thing!!😉 https://t.co/nPvlAWdsfQ — Lewis Apostolou (@lewisapostolou) July 19, 2020

This is peak Melbourne… my exact thought process as well!

“that just be some goddamn good butter chicken I need to eat it now” https://t.co/cv5yzW9Vnu — valerio veo (@ValerioVeo) July 19, 2020

Melbourne dweebs getting fined for going on a drive for butter chicken. When NSW has its new lockdown I will be fined for going to get Indian too… only it’ll be a Vindailoo. Actual fukken curry. — Eat Hot Chip (@MattSainsb) July 18, 2020

Did you drive to the Melbourne CBD for ‘specific butter chicken’? — A ♊️ (@Bearza76) July 19, 2020

From @guardian “A man has been fined in Victoria for travelling from the outer Melbourne suburb of Werribee to the city to “get a specific butter chicken”, according to police.” — Mark Pesce #FlattenTheCurve (@mpesce) July 18, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd