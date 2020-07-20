scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 20, 2020
COVID19

How far can you go for butter chicken? This is what a Melbourne man did

While the craving surely left the man with a dent in his pocket, netizens are quite intrigued by the bizarre incident, with many wondering what was so special in the dish.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 20, 2020 3:27:49 pm
butter chicken, man breaks lockdown butter chicken, Melbourne man fined 52, trending, indian express, indian express news Following a decline in May-June, Australia has again reported a spike in Covid-19 cases resulting in authorities to impose lockdown restrictions. (Source: Getty Images)

At a time when a few cities in Australia are seeing a renewed surge in Covid-19 cases, especially Melbourne, which has been put under a lockdown, a man defied all restrictions and travelled 30 km just to eat his favourite butter chicken.

The Victorian man was caught travelling from Werribee to Melbourne’s CBD when he was on his way to pick up the dish.

According to a SkyNews report, the man drove over 30 km to pick the special dish cooked at a particular restaurant and was fined $1652 (Rs. 1,23,809) for breaching the rules.

While the craving surely left the man with a dent in his pocket, netizens are quite intrigued by the bizarre incident, with many wondering what was so special in the dish.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 20: Latest News

Advertisement