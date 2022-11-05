The ‘Peanuts’ gang plays ‘Back in Black’, parody wins hearts online

Delighting ‘Peanuts’ fans, a parody of the gang from the comic strip playing Malcolm Young’s ‘Back In Black’ has surfaced online and internet users cannot stop gushing over it. The perfectly lip-synced parody featuring iconic characters Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy and Pigpen has amassed more than 1.4 million views on Twitter.

With Malcolm Young’s ‘Back in Black’ from 1980 being played in the background, the clip shows round-headed hero Charlie Brown playing the guitar, joined by Snoopy, the adorable beagle who hops on a musical instrument and plays it hilariously. Pigpen, cloaked in “dust of countless ages”, also joins them playing the drums vigorously. Opinionated Lucy comes up grooving to the music and the gang steals the show with an entertaining performance. Charlie Brown also lip-syncs to the song.

Watch the video here:

The Peanuts Gang perform AC/DC’s BACK IN BLACK (1980) pic.twitter.com/bf3f89mix0 — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) November 4, 2022

Several users loved the parody and appreciation poured into the comments section. A user commented, “I love it such an amazing song… Snoopy is the best.” Another user wrote, “This is pretty pretty pretty cool. I actually thought this was Bob Seger when this song first played on the radio. For you young folks, the radio is a device that played music and news with no video for free back in the olden times.” A third user posted the link to the original video saying, “The guy who created this.” The lengthy video posted on the YouTube channel Garren Lazar is a tribute to Australian musician Malcolm Mitchell Young. He was the co-founder, rhythm guitarist, backing vocalist and songwriter of AC/DC.

Charles M Schulz came up with the comic strip ‘Peanuts’ on October 2, 1950. From getting featured in seven US newspapers, ‘Peanuts’, and now ‘Snoopy in Space’ and ‘The Snoopy Show’ are available on Apple TV and mobile apps. Notably, Peanuts Worldwide collaborated with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement in 2018 to instigate passion for space exploration and STEM among young students, as per the ‘Peanuts’ website.