‘The Orange Plague’: Naked Trump statue unveiled near European Parliament

The words ‘The King of Injustice’ are inscribed at the base of the sculpture, alongside a message portraying Trump as a burden on the man carrying him

A controversial 23-karat gold-coated statue of US President Donald Trump has been unveiled near the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, drawing attention to the artist’s criticism of American foreign, environmental, and climate policies.

Created by Danish sculptor Jens Galschiøt, the eight-foot-long sculpture, titled ‘The Orange Plague’, depicts a naked Trump holding a golf club in one hand and the scales of justice in the other. A much smaller, visibly exhausted man carries him, with a globe shape beneath him.

‘The King of Injustice’

The words ‘The King of Injustice’ are inscribed at the base of the sculpture, alongside a message portraying Trump as a burden on the man carrying him.