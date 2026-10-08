‘The Orange Plague’: Naked Trump statue unveiled near European Parliament

A controversial 23-karat gold-coated statue of US President Donald Trump has been unveiled near the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, drawing attention to the artist’s criticism of American foreign, environmental, and climate policies.
Created by Danish sculptor Jens Galschiøt, the eight-foot-long sculpture, titled ‘The Orange Plague’, depicts a naked Trump holding a golf club in one hand and the scales of justice in the other. A much smaller, visibly exhausted man carries him, with a globe shape beneath him.
The words ‘The King of Injustice’ are inscribed at the base of the sculpture, alongside a message portraying Trump as a burden on the man carrying him.
See here:
🇺🇸🇪🇺 A naked, gold-plated Trump has made it into the European Parliament.
The statue, titled “Orange Plague,” shows Trump sitting on the shoulders of a much smaller man, completely naked, holding a golf club and covered in 23-karat gold.
A Danish left-wing MEP invited it in and said anyone too thin-skinned to handle it probably shouldn’t be on the world stage.
Somewhere in Washington, caps lock is being activated 😂
Source: dpa / Writer: Julie
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 7, 2026
A video of the statue has taken over the Internet, prompting a wave of reactions. “It is a ridiculous statue and doesn’t even look like him…low skilled artist obviously trying to get noticed for polemic because there’s a lack of talent,” a user wrote. “I don’t know who sees this but the midterms you guys better believe we’re not just fighting the Democrats. We’re fighting the globalist that are deciding our elections get out and vote vote red,” another user commented.
“Trumps gonna sell those as miniature Trophies. I’D BUY ONE. For historical purposes of course,” a third user reacted.
Galschiøt described the work as a “satirical outcry”, arguing that Trump represents a major threat to the international rules-based order, democratic values and efforts to tackle the climate crisis.
Danish MEP Per Clausen welcomed the installation, saying those unable to tolerate the sculpture should have no place on the world stage, CNN reported.
The sculpture is expected to remain in Strasbourg through Thursday before being displayed at the UN COP31 Climate Conference in Turkey in November. Galschiøt plans to distribute 3D-printed miniature replicas to conference delegates, the report added.